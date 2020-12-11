Sephiroth from Final Fantasy is coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch. The Square Enix character was announced to be included in an upcoming update for Nintendo's fighting game as part of Fighters Pass 2 on in specified date in December 2020.

Nintendo unveiled Smash Ultimate's 78th character Thursday night during The Game Awards in a pre-recorded teaser trailer that aired during the yearly ceremony. Nintendo will likely host another live stream at a later date where Game Director Masahiro Sakurai will give fans a more in-depth breakdown of the second Final Fatansy representative to be joining Smash Ultimate's roster, after Cloud Strife.

Watch the full character reveal below:

The Sephiroth reveal comes almost two months after Minecraft Steve was added to Smash Ultimate on October 13. Both Nintendo and Sakurai surprised fans Thursday morning by suddenly tweeting that the new Smash Ultimate character would be announced at The Game Awards.

Here's everything we've learned about the Sephiroth in Smash Ultimate so far:

When is Sephiroth's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate release date?

Sephiroth will be added to the Smash Ultimate roster in December 2020, anyone with who has purchased Fighters Pass 2 will receive them as part of a game balance update that will roll out on the same day. Gamers can also purchase Sephiroth individually on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Zephiroth will be a hybrid sword character, much like Corrin and Robbin. Nintendo

What makes Sephiroth a unique fighter in Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Sephiroth will be yet another sword-focused character with tons of range thanks to his enormous Masamune sword. But the fallen angel won't be just another Fire Emblem character clone.

Nintendo showed off a handful of unique mechanics he'll be capable of, including stabbing his sword into walls so we can dangle below the edge of stages. That ability could be a riff on Corrin from Fire Emblem's skewer ability that lets her pin enemies with her shapeshifting sword.

Sephiroth will have access to at least one magical projectile. Nintendo

He'll also have an arsenal of magical special abilities to further boost his range capabilities, making him a long-range sword-wielder with dark magic attacks similar to Mewtwo . Nintendo teased that he's going to have access to at least one projectile and another magical ability that circles around opponents and explodes after a certain amount of time.

At face value, Sephiroth seems to be yet another take on the many sword characters in Smash Ultimate but we'll need to wait a couple of weeks to find out if Nintendo is holding back any secrets he might have up his sleeve.