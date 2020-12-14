How and when to watch Nintendo's December 15 Indie World showcase

2020 was full of digital game showcases because of the Covid-19 pandemic. While we finally seemed to be done with the presentations after The Game Awards on December 10, it turns out that Nintendo is not only planning a showcase for Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate but also one focusing on indie titles out before the end of 2020.

Nintendo announced the final Indie World 2020 showcase on Twitter on December 14, just a day before the presentation was going to take place. If you're wondering when and where you should tune into this Indie World showcase, as well as what we can expect from it.

When is the Indie World Showcase start time?

The start time for the Indie World Showcase was revealed alongside the event on Twitter. The next Indie World showcase begins at 12 p.m. Eastern on December 15, 2020. This is right in the middle of the day on a Tuesday, so it definitely isn't the most convenient time to watch. That said, the tweet revealing the event also confirms that it will only last 15 minutes.

Try catching it while on a lunch break or kill some time watching it later in the day. You will be able to watch it live though if you want!

Where can you watch the 2020 Indie World Showcase?

If you want to watch Nintendo's Indie World showcase, you can do so on Nintendo's YouTube or Twitch Pages. If you go to the website for Indie World right now, it features an embedded version of the YouTube stream, which is set to go live at 12 p.m. Eastern tomorrow. You can also check it out below:

From there, you can watch the stream right as it happens, presumably with a live chat that will react to whatever's revealed. If you do miss out on the Inde World presentation due to when it begins, you don't need to worry. Nintendo always releases the VOD of their showcase after it concludes, and should upload trailers for the individual games showcase as well.

What should you expect from the Indie World showcase?

This is an indie showcase, so don't expect any major third-party ports like Final Fantasy VIII Remake or Nintendo-published games like Bayonetta 3 or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Like previous Indie World showcases, Nintendo will use its 15 minutes to highlight intriguing indie games we've never heard of as well as some notable indie ports or highly anticipated titles.

During previous Indie World showcases this year, fantastic games like Hades and A Short Hike were shown off. Titles of a similar ilk are bound to appear during December 15's presentation, and there's a significant chance that several of the games featured are also released tomorrow.

While no developer has confirmed they'll be in the presentation yet, Inverse hopes to see games like Grindstone and Hollow Knight: Silksong are featured. If you're a fan of all of the delightful indie games that have found their home on Nintendo Switch, then you'll want to keep an eye on whatever's highlighted tomorrow.