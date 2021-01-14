Rust has seen a sudden surge in popularity. This survival game launched on Steam in Early Access all the way back in 2013. At the time, it was extremely popular with some of the biggest gaming YouTubers. While its popularity waned over time, the game is experiencing an Among Us-like second wind and is now quite popular with Twitch streamers. Still, Rust is only available on PC right now.

Thankfully for new fans of Rust that might not be able to play the game on PC, console versions of Rust are in the works. These versions of the game will be released a bit later than expected though.

When is the Rust Console Edition's release date?

Rust for PS4 and Xbox One will be released in 2021, but that was not originally the plan. The console ports were confirmed during Microsoft's X019 event and were slated for a 2020 release. The whole year went by though, and we didn't hear anything else after the reveal.

Finally, in December 2020, developers Facepunch Studios and Double Eleven released a blog post confirming the delay. "We love making great games and bringing them to new audiences, but that sometimes means taking a bit longer to get it right than we originally planned and comes at the unfortunate cost of the disappointment and trust of those who were so keen to play it upon launch," the blog post said.

We don't have a more specific release window than 2021. The game was rated by the ESRB this month though, which is a good sign that we'll hear more soon

Is there a Rust Console Edition trailer?

Yes, there is! A trailer for Rust console ports was shown off at X019. The trailer mostly focuses on atmospheric shots of the game's world while occasionally showing accolades. Check it out for yourself below:

Is Rust coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X?

At this time, Rust is only confirmed for PS4 and Xbox One. The port was announced before PS5 and Xbox Series X were fully unveiled and not many games were confirmed for the systems, so Facepunch and Double Eleven didn't feel the need to mention them. Now that the game is releasing in 2021 though, a next-gen release is highly desirable.

Still, next-gen versions of Rust have not been confirmed, so players will need to rely on backward compatibility to play it. We reached out to Facepunch for comment on a possible next-gen console release, but they did not respond by the time of this post.

What is Rust?

Rust is a hardcore survival game that has entertained PC players since 2013. The game finally exited early access in 2018. Players are dropped into a large world and must survive in the wilderness while managing their health, hunger, and thirst. There is a deep crafting system as well that encourages players to build the tools and weapons they need in order to survive.

Players can eventually build a base for themselves, but other players are always a threat because Rust is a multiplayer game. The smartest choice for players is to join a clan or at least play with a group of friends that can help you survive. It's a tried and true formula that we've seen work for many survival games. So why has Rust, in particular, gotten so popular recently?

Rust is a hardcore survival game that has gotten very popular on Twitch in 2021. Facepunch Studios

As IGN explained, it's mainly because popular streamers like XQc, Shroud, and Pokimane have all been playing the game on a private server and fighting each other in entertaining streams. Just like how Among Us gained a second life through streamer, Rust is starting to gain more players and become more popular because it is getting so much attention on Twitch, even if normal players can't join their private server.

Rust Producer Alistair McFarlane highlighted the extent of its success on Twitter, revealing that 79 million hours of Rust have been watched and gotten over 513 million views since the start of 2021 alone. A look at Steam Charts shows that more people are playing Rust than ever. As such, 2021 is a great time for Rust's console launch.

When will we learn more about Rust Console Edition?

In the blog post confirming the delay, Facepunch and Double Eleven explained why they've been silent about it since the port's announcement. "The world of games dev is a fickle beast; you never have the full picture up front and the development process often becomes more of a journey of discovery when bringing a PC title to console," the post explains.

"As much as engaging with players is extremely important, we believe it also has to be meaningful and as we’ve been working away behind the scenes, we haven’t felt ready to share anything with you yet." Once the console versions of Rust are in a more complete state, Facepunch and Double Eleven will show them off again.

"We’re sorry that we haven’t been able to bring you Rust on console in 2020 as planned," the post says in its conclusion. "We know from all of the messages that you’re excited to play it and we hope that with the dawn of 2021 we can restore your trust as we edge closer to being able to share something with you."