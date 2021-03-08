PS5 restocks: Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and more inventory updates

Did you get a PlayStation 5 last week? probably not if you're coming to this article, but a big wave of new consoles just came and went. The refresh came just after Sony's State of Play stream, which was a bit of smart timing.

We've been hearing rumblings that the restock crisis is going to get better soon and we're certainly feeling hopeful. PS5 refreshes seem to be happening much more consistently now, with systems going up across different retailers every week. We're not out of the woods yet, but less aggravating days are in the foreseeable future. Until then, it's still a pain in the butt, so here's the current state of PS5 restocks.

Popfindr, Octoshop, and other retail tools

Let's start with the tracking tools you'll need to stay up to date on restocks. For starters, we recommend downloading OctoShop . This Google Chrome extension will notify you as soon as restocks become available at your retailer of choice. Just download it, set what retailers you want it to scan, and you're good to go.

PopFindr , on the other hand, is a solid choice if you're looking to check stock in your local stores. On top of those tools, consider following some great Twitter accounts for restock news. We recommend following accounts like @PS5StockAlerts, @SpielTimes, and @Wario64 that will Tweet anytime that new consoles become available at a retailer, and you can even enable push notifications whenever one or more of these accounts tweets. This article will also have links to every retailer's website that you'd want to get a PS5 from, so you might want to bookmark some pages.

Target

Target is long overdue for a restock, and it may be happening very soon. Tech Radar reported Monday that Target employees have confirmed additional stock this week, so be sure to explore online orders for in-store pick-up at Target. In some cases, it looks like these may go live on March 8 .

Most recently, the PS5 popped up on Tuesday, February 16 at around 8 a.m. Eastern and then again on Wednesday, February 17 around the same time. That means that you'll need to be an early riser to get one here, and you might even need to head out to a local Target to pick one up.

Target has been a consistent retailer in 2021, but it's starting to lag behind. That puts it in the perfect position to drop new consoles soon, so we recommend tracking the site via PopFindr. If you're trying to get one online, you'll have to rely on the aforementioned tools and Target's PS5 hub page.

Walmart

In our last update, we noted that Walmart was long overdue for a refresh and predicted it'd be next on the list. Lo and behold, the retailer got a new batch of systems on Thursday, March 4 at 3 p.m. Eastern. Of course, that could mean that it won't get another for a few weeks, but at least there are signs of life there.

The great thing about Walmart is that it usually alerts followers as to when exactly restocks will go live. That means you don't need to formally track it as much as follow its social channels. It's rare that it doesn't give fair warning, but it's a good idea to keep an eye on Walmart's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edtion Store pages anyways.

Best Buy

Best Buy is very predictable lately, which is fantastic news. The retailer has consistently put new consoles up at just around 12 p.m. Eastern on every Friday for the past few weeks. Last update, we predicted that we'd see a restock on March 5 at noon, and that's exactly when the last one occurred. The next target to watch? Friday, March 12 .

Best Buy had a rough patch at the start of the year, but now it's perhaps the best place to get a PS5. The website works well with tools like OctoShop, so we recommend setting that up. If we do get another Friday restock this week, you want to bookmark the store's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition pages.

GameStop

GameStop got a big refresh last week alongside Best Buy and Walmart. Fans could grab a system or a bundle if they were quick enough on the draw. That happened on Thursday, March 4 at just about 2 p.m. Eastern. GameStop isn't as consistent as some other sites, so a weekly restock isn't expected here. It's more like every other week at this pace.

GameStop can provide a good way to get bundles with games or extra controllers included if you want to go big. Pay attention to the retailer's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages and keep an eye on their emails and social channels for restock updates.

Amazon

Welcome to the party, Amazon. After a tiny restock on Tuesday, February 16 at about 8 a.m. Eastern, the retailer got new stock on Wednesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Eastern. That makes us hopeful, but Amazon still remains an unpredictable retailer. There's no pattern to its restocks other than the early morning time window. Otherwise, they just tend to happen at random intervals that come and go quickly.

If Amazon does restock PS5 consoles again this month, you'll want OctoShop or another tool to notify you. If you just want to get lucky, you can also refresh the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages.

PlayStation Direct

As the name implies, PlayStation Direct is the best way to get a console directly from Sony. The only catch is that you'll have to use a queue system that's becoming the bane of many fans' existence. Going to the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition PS Direct pages when a restock happens will put you in line and you'll only have a chance to get a console if it's still in stock once you reach the front. It's not an experience for the impatient.

That said, Sony restocks its system frequently. The console last appeared on Wednesday, February 24 at 4 p.m. Eastern. That timing is consistent with previous restocks, so you'll want to keep an eye out for announcements around 3 p.m. Eastern on Wednesdays . It's been a hot minute since the last one, so keep your eyes out this week especially.

Getty Images

Newegg

Newegg has offered PS5 bundles over the past few months, most recently on February 18, making them one of the smaller retailers to watch. While there's no word on when the next official restock might happen, Newegg has several different bundles, and anyone with a registered account can sign up directly for restock notifications.

Antonline

Antonline was putting up new consoles once a week through February, which made it one of the best places to find a console. Its last PS5 restock happened on Thursday, February 18 at around 10:30 a.m. Eastern, almost exactly a week after its last restock. That pattern seems to have broken for now, but it's likely that another refresh won't be too far off.

The retailer sells big bundles that include extra controllers and a PS Plus memberships. If you'll use those add-ons, great, but be warned that the bundles often have a hefty price tag. (For instance, a bundle including the $399 PS5 Digital Edition will set you back a cool $650 with all the extras.) Considering the consistency with which it refreshes consoles, so you'll definitely want to keep an eye out towards the end of every week. Stake out its PS5 landing hub here, which also includes all the accessories you need.