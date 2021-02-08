PS5 restocks: Target, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy and more new inventory

Even Sony has admitted that the PlayStation 5 is understocked. In Sony's most recent quarterly briefing, released February 3, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said, "It is difficult for us to increase the production of the PS5 amid the shortage of semiconductors and other components." Despite that, the company is still trying to "ship as many units as possible to customers who are waiting for a PS5."

Despite the low stock and the fact that you have to compete with scalpers to get a console, many are still trying to get a PS5 ahead of the launch of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and more exclusives. If you want to get a PS5 in the month of February, these are the online tools you should use and the retailers you must keep an eye on.

How did gaming get you through the pandemic? We want to hear from you! Take this quick Inverse survey.

OctoShop, PopFindr, and more tools to find PS5 consoles

Finding a PS5 restock right as it happens is hard, especially on the websites that don't announce restocks beforehand. Thankfully, there are plenty of tools online that will help you in the fight to get a PS5 console. For example, OctoShop is a Google extension that will notify you as soon as restocks before available on a site you set notifications up for.

Meanwhile, PopFindr is a useful tool for those that want to see if the console is in stock at their local store. It's also worth following Twitter accounts like @PS5StockAlerts, @SpielTimes, and @Wario64 who will Tweet anytime that new consoles become available at a retailer. This article will also have links to every retailer's website that you'd want to get a PS5 from.

Target

Target is a fairly consistent retailer for the PS5 and has had several consoles in stock since November 2020. While it did have an in-store pickup restock earlier this month, fans are still hoping more consoles become available soon. To track in-store stock, use PopFindr. If you're trying to get one online, you'll have to rely on the aforementioned tools and Target's PS5 hub page.

Walmart

Walmart had an exciting restock for PS5 consoles on February 4, and it is unknown when they will restock the system next. Still, the largest retailer in the US is fairly consistent with selling new PS5 units every couple of weeks. You'll have a lot of competition next time you try to get a console from them, but it's a good idea to keep an eye on Walmart's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edtion Store pages.

GameStop

PS5 isn't the only GameStop stock that's low right now, but the lack of PS5s is the one those looking to get a next-gen console are probably more worried about. GameStop's last restock was in January, so it's overdue for another one sometime this month. Pay attention to the retailer's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages as well as any bundles they may post.

Amazon

Amazon is one of the harder online retailers to get systems from because it doesn't announce restocks beforehand and any stock listed there seems to disappear quickly. If Amazon does restock PS5 consoles sometime this month, you'll want OctoShop or another tool to notify you. If you just want to get lucky, you can also refresh the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages.

PlayStation Direct

This is one of the most reliable places to get a PS5 from as you'll get a next-generation console directly from Sony. It does have the weirdest purchase process though. Going to the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition PS Direct pages when a restock happens will put you in a queue. After waiting through the queue, you'll have a chance to get a console if it's still in stock.

This method requires patience, but it may be the most consistent and reliable way to get a PS5. While Sony typically doesn't say when restocks are happening, definitely keep an eye on it this month.

Best Buy

While Best Buy sold a lot of PS5 stock in January, February is silent for this retailer thus fan. Still, this notable tech retailer is a pretty obvious place to get a PS5, works well with tools like OctoShop, and should get a restock soon. If one does happen, you want to get to the store's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition pages.