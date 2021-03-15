Another week, another chance to get a PS5. We’ve been carefully watching the restock situation since the console launch in November, and the prognosis is good lately. We’re seeing the system drop more consistently in the past month, meaning that our shopping woes may finally be over.

Of course, the reality is that there’s still a scarcity problem. Even the Biden administration is investigating semiconductor shortage issues, a major contributing factor in low console production. So while we hope for the best, you’ll still need to be on top of your game to secure a PS5. We’ve got all the tools and updates to help you get a leg up as spring kicks into full bloom.

Popfindr, Octoshop, and other retail tools

We’ll start with tracking software, because you’ll need it. It’s the best way to find out when a system goes on sale before most people. OctoShop is a must download if you’re looking for a handy tool. This Google Chrome extension will notify you as soon as restocks become available at your retailer of choice. Download it, enter the retailers you want it to scan, and wait for a PS5 restock.

PopFindr is the way to go if you’re looking to head out to a local store and pick one up in person. On top of those tools. there are plenty of helpful Twitter account that are worth following for restock news. We recommend following accounts like @PS5StockAlerts, @SpielTimes, and @Wario64 that will Tweet anytime that new consoles become available at a retailer, and you can even enable push notifications whenever one or more of these accounts tweets. This article will also have links to every retailer's website that you'd want to get a PS5 from, so you might want to bookmark some pages.

Target

Target’s back on the restock radar after a few weeks of silence. The retailer last got a fresh order of PS5s on Thursday, March 11 at around 7:45 a.m. ET. Early mornings tend to be the sweet spot for Target, so check on them first thing in the morning when you can.

Target has been a consistent retailer in 2021, but it's starting to lag behind. That puts it in the perfect position to drop new consoles soon, so we recommend tracking the site via PopFindr. If you're trying to get one online, you'll have to rely on the aforementioned tools and Target's PS5 hub page.

Best Buy

Best Buy is very predictable lately, which is fantastic news. The retailer has consistently put new consoles up on Fridays for the past few weeks. In a previous update, we predicted that we'd see a restock on March 5 at noon, and that's exactly what happened. Then we predicted Friday, March 12 and that happened too, though closer to 3:30 p.m. Eastern. You can see where we’re going here: look out on Friday, March 19 .

Best Buy had a rough patch at the start of the year, but now it's perhaps the best place to get a PS5. The website works well with tools like OctoShop, so we recommend setting that up. If we do get another Friday restock this week, you want to bookmark the store's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition pages.

Walmart

The retailer got a new batch of systems on Thursday, March 4 at 3 p.m. Eastern after a long wait. We hoped that might mean we see more consistency, but we’re back to waiting. While most major retailers got consoles last week, Walmart sat the wave out.

Still, Walmart is worth watching because it usually alerts followers as to when exactly restocks will go live. That means you don't need to formally track it as much as follow its social channels. It's rare that it doesn't give fair warning, but it's a good idea to keep an eye on Walmart's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edtion Store pages anyways.

GameStop

GameStop is on a roll. The retailer has had two big refreshes this month. One was Thursday, March 4 at just about 2 p.m. Eastern and the other was Tuesday March 9 closer to 3:30 p.m. ET. GameStop usually isn't as consistent as some other sites, so it’s hard to say if this is the new normal or not, but it’s worth watching either way considering how short the last gap was.

GameStop can provide a good way to get bundles with games or extra controllers included if you want to go big. Pay attention to the retailer's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages and keep an eye on their emails and social channels for restock updates.

Amazon

It was fun while it lasted. It seemed like Amazon was back in the game after a restock on Wednesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Eastern. We hoped that this was a good sign for the inconsistent retailer, but now we’re back to waiting. There’s still hope Amazon could get more systems soon, but realistically, we’re looking at three to four weeks between refreshes.

If Amazon does restock PS5 consoles again this month, you'll want OctoShop or another tool to notify you. If you just want to get lucky, you can also refresh the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages.

PlayStation Direct

As the name implies, PlayStation Direct is the best way to get a console directly from Sony. The only catch is that you'll have to use a queue system that's becoming the bane of many fans' existence. Going to the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition PS Direct pages when a restock happens will put you in line and you'll only have a chance to get a console if it's still in stock once you reach the front. It's not an experience for the impatient.

That said, Sony restocks its system frequently. The console has appeared multiple times this month, including twice last week. We most recently saw it go live on Wednesday, March 10 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern. That timing is consistent with previous restocks, so you'll want to keep an eye out for announcements around 3 p.m. Eastern on Wednesdays .

Newegg

It’s been very quiet on the Newegg front lately. The retailer has offered PS5 bundles over the past few months, most recently on February 18, making them one of the smaller retailers to watch. That’s almost a month ago, so a restock is hopefully imminent this month. While there's no word on when the next official restock might happen, Newegg has several different bundles, and anyone with a registered account can sign up directly for restock notifications.

Antonline

Antonline was putting up new consoles once a week through February, which made it one of the best places to find a console. There was a bit of a gap following that wave, but the retailer is back at it. The last PS5 restock happened on Wednesday, March 10 at around 9:45 a.m. Eastern.

The retailer sells big bundles that include extra controllers and a PS Plus memberships. If you'll use those add-ons, great, but be warned that the bundles often have a hefty price tag. (For instance, a bundle including the $399 PS5 Digital Edition will set you back a cool $650 with all the extras.) Considering the consistency with which it refreshes consoles, so you'll definitely want to keep an eye out towards the end of every week. Stake out its PS5 landing hub here, which also includes all the accessories you need.