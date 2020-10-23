The second DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, The Crown Tundra, is finally here, bringing with it a slew of new Legendary Pokémon to the current generation of games. One of the earliest Legendaries that trainers can claim in Crown Tundra is none other than Registeel, but the process comes with a cryptic requirement to "let ring the piercing note."

Simultaneously, you're beginning to capture the legendary Pokémon that are offered in the newest DLC. So how exactly do you catch Registeel?

How do you find the Iron Ruins in The Crown Tundra?

Before you can begin to hunt for Registeel, make sure that you've reached the story mission "The Terrible Titans ... Lurking Locked Away." It occurs fairly early in the DLC.

Once that's in your pocket, head to the western corner of Giant's Bed . You'll find the Iron Ruins and a giant door awaiting your arrival.

How do you "let ring the piercing note" in Crown Tundra?

Upon interacting with the entryway to the Iron Ruins, you'll be asked to "let ring the piercing note." All this means is that you need to whistle for the front door to open. This can be achieved by simply pressing in on your analog stick while standing in front of the entrance. This will immediately grant you access to the Iron Ruins.

Registeel's ruins immediately before facing the Legendary Pokémon The Pokémon Company

Once inside, you'll find seven circles on the floor. Step on each one so they all light up simultaneously. Save your game, and then check out the glowing statue ahead of you when you're ready to fight Registeel.

How do you fight Registeel in The Crown Tundra?

Before you get started fighting Registeel, you might want to prepare your team. Registeel will be at level 70 when you encounter them. Their moveset will consist of Heavy Slam, Flash Cannon, Iron Defense, and Charge Beam.

Registeel is weak against Fighting-, Fire-, and Ground-type attacks. Make sure to bring one of those three types with you to weaken the Pokémon — or all of them. It's also suggested that you bring a Pokémon that can cause Paralyze or Sleep. If afflicted by either, Registeel will become much easier to capture.

You should be warned that Registeel is resistant to Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy attacks. They're also flat-out immune to Poison attacks. Make sure that you stick to either the three super-effective attacks or the four normal damage attack types: Ghost, Water, Electric, and Dark.

If you chose Scorbunny at the start of Sword and Shield, then your fully evolved Cinderace will be a great Pokémon to use against Registeel. Additionally, if you have yet to use your Heavy Ball acquired from the story mode, it's very effective against Registeel due to the Registeel's weight of 451.9 pounds. You could also consider using a Dusk Ball to catch Registeel.