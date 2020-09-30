Pokémon GO link to Home hides 1 disappointing detail in the fine print

The latest Pokémon transfer service , Pokémon Home , launched in February 2020. Since then, one of the most intriguing questions has been whether or not it might one day incorporate the hit AR mobile game Pokémon GO into the mix. As part of a September 29 presentation, The Pokémon Company finally confirmed more details about the upcoming integration, but it won't be nearly as simple as most players probably hope.

In fact, there's one big catch that makes it not worthwhile, for the most part.

Here's how it works.

When will Pokémon GO become compatible with Pokémon Home?

According to the September 29 Pokémon presentation, you'll be able to transfer your favorite critters from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home by the end of 2020.

While this is only a release window, there are a few possible actual release dates. The update could launch on October 22, the same day The Crown Tundra will be released for Sword and Shield. Another possible date is November 15, 2020. That's the anniversary of Pokémon Sword and Shield's 2019 release date.

Nintendo

How do transfers work from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home?

We don't have all the details regarding transfers just yet. However, we do know it might not work like other Pokémon games.

Before you can transfer a critter from Pokémon GO, you'll need to have either caught it or registered it in your Pokémon Home pokédex. This means that if you've obtained a rare Legendary in Pokémon GO that impossible to find in your other games, it cannot be transferred. For anyone who was hoping they could use this Pokémon GO integration to beef up their Pokémon Home Pokédex, you'll be disappointed to find out it won't be possible.

We also know that once a Pokémon is transferred from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home, it cannot be returned to Pokémon GO.

It's possible that each transfer will cost a sum of Pokémon GO's in-game currency, Pokécoin, to perform. In a Q&A post found by Serebii's Joe Merrick, one question asks how many Pokécoins a transfer will cost. To paraphrase, the answer is that players should wait for the launch to find out. While this doesn't give a definite number, it does mean there's likely some conversation going on about making transferring Pokémon between the services a paid operation.

It's unknown if means a one-time fee to unlock the service or a nominal fee for every transfer.

Is there an easier way to transfer from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home?

A father and son sharing Pokémon. Nintendo

If you don't want to pay the hypothetical in-game fee while also circumventing the announced pokédex limitation, pick up Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! or Eevee! The 2018 Nintendo Switch title is compatible with both Pokémon GO and Pokémon Home. The only limitation here is that you can only transfer Pokémon from the original Kanto Pokédex and their regional variants.

This still lets you transfer Pokémon for free and en masse. Using this method, up to 50 Pokémon can be transferred from Pokémon GO at once.

Are there bonuses for transferring Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home?

If you still opt for the direct approach, there will be some limited-time bonuses.

After transferring your first Pokémon from GO to Home, you'll unlock a Mystery Box in GO, possibly containing a Shiny Meltan. You'll also be gifted a Gigantamax-capable Melmetal in Home after your first transfer. This is currently the only method to gain this transformation, but it will likely be available via Max Soup in Pokémon Sword and Shield once the update launches.