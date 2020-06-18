Where to find Max Mushrooms in Pokémon Sword and Shield: Isle of Armor

A peculiar new item called Max Mushrooms are an important part of Pokémon Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor expansion. Whether you are tracking them down for the Dojo trial or just looking to cook up a nice hot batch of Dynamax soup, you're going to need to learn where to find Max Mushrooms.

Here's a look at every location where you can find these magic mushrooms.

How to find Max Mushrooms during the Second Trial

The first time you will encounter Max Mushrooms will be when Mustard commands you to find them as your Second Trial at the dojo. He will walk the player over to the Forest of Focus, and if you don't pay attention during this dialogue scene you may be confused as to where to find them. While he tells the player that Max Mushrooms typically show up in Forest of Focus, he mentions that you can probably find them in the Warm-Up Tunnel.

For this trial, you'll only be able to find the Max Mushrooms in Warm-Up Tunnel.

If you venture through the Forest of Focus, you should eventually emerge on the other side and see a cave with a Hiker-looking person standing next to it. This is the Warm-Up Tunnel, and it will be marked with a Flying Taxi spot as soon as you approach it.

The red arrow points to where you can find Max Mushrooms during the second trial in Isle of Armor. The Pokemon Company

Go inside and walk through the tunnel until you see the pink Max Mushrooms growing out of the ground. Battle your rival — Klara in Pokémon Sword and Avery in Pokémon Shield — and claim to Mushrooms for yourself. Honey will call you after you pick up the Max Mushrooms, and you can then return to the Dojo to continue to story.

This task may initially be kind of confusing if you don't listen to Mustard's conversation, but if you follow our guide and the exclamation point on your map in-game, you should be able to find these Max Mushrooms in Isle of Armor in no time.

Max Mushrooms aren't limited to this task, either. In fact, they're crucial to cooking up some Max Soup.

How to find Max Mushrooms for Max Soup

Max Mushrooms also allow the player to cook Max Soup in the Dojo. Giving this to a Pokémon will give them the ability to Dynamax or Gigantamax if they couldn't before. Of course, you'll need to find the necessary Max Mushrooms in order to do this, and the process of getting them after the trial is a bit tricky.

Max Mushrooms will have a chance of spawning at various locations around the Isle of Armor map after the player does a Max Raid Battles. The following locations are confirmed to spawn them:

Brawlers' Cave

Courageous Cavern

Forest of Focus

Warm-Up Tunnel

It's a lengthy and kind of haphazard process, but if you scour each area after doing a Max Raid battle, you should eventually find Max Mushrooms, which will look just like the ones from the trial. Once you collect these Max Mushrooms, the dojo student in the kitchen will cook the soup for you and you can give it to a compatible Pokémon.

Max Mushrooms are one of the more useful additions to Pokémon Sword and Shield: Isle of Armor, but they can be a bit tricky to track down. Hopefully, this guide has made it easier for you to find Max Mushrooms, both during and after the trial.