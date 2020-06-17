How to get Pokémon to follow you in Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor DLC

While Pokémon are commonly seen as battle combatants, they can also be your pals. In earlier generations, Pokémon would walk around with you, which hasn't been used since 2009's Pokémon Heart Gold and Soul Silver, until the Pokémon Sword and Shield: Isle of Armor DLC. You can finally walk around as your Pokémon's clompers touch the ground mere steps behind you. To unlock the feature, you just need to complete three simple steps.

When you start the Isle of Armor DLC, you'll be taken to a dojo where you meet Master Mustard. To teach you about Pokémon, Master Mustard assigns you three trials to complete. If you can complete all three of the dojo's trials, you'll unlock the ability to walk around with your Pokémon.

Nintendo

Trial 1: Defeat three fast Slowbro

Your first task is to retrieve Avery or Klara's dojo uniform and defeat the three Slowbro that are wandering about the world. From the dojo, head to the Soothing Wetlands. You'll see the first Slowbro dashing about on your right as you enter — there will be a trail of dust following them. Venture further into the wetlands to find the second and third Slowbros. Once you've defeated all three, you can head back to the dojo, which should be available as a fast travel point on your map.

Trial 2: Collect three Max Mushrooms

Your next objective is to collect three Max Mushrooms, which will be used to make Max Soup. You'll find the mushrooms within the Warm-up tunnel. We've marked the location on the map below.

Nintendo

Luckily, all three 'shrooms will be in a cluster, making for easy pickings. Unluckily, either Avery or Klara will be awaiting you, ready to battle for the mushrooms. If you're playing Shield, Avery will fight you with a Psychic team, make sure to bring along Bug-, Ghost-, and Dark-types to counter him. Conversely, if you're playing Sword, take Ground -and Psychic -types to easily best Klara. Once you've won, the mushrooms are yours! Return to the dojo to complete your task.

Trial 3: Defeat Avery (Shield) or Klara (Sword)

When you return to the dojo, Master Mustard will congratulate you for getting this far. Now it's time to battle Avery or Klara yet again to see who passes the third trial. Yet again, if you're fighting Avery, bring Bug-, Ghost-, and Dark -types. If you're against Klara, take Ground- and Psychic-types. Their team will be slightly stronger than the last time you fought. If you struggled in the previous bout, level up or switch out your team before this battle.

Once you've bested them again, Master Mustard will grant you the ability to walk with your Pokémon. Any Pokémon that can be used in Sword and Shield is eligible to follow you around, even Legendaries. This feature only works while you're inside the Isle of Armor area, however. Once you return to Galar proper, the Pokémon will return to its ball.

The Pokémon who walks with you needs to be the first member of your party. You can't just equip any 'ol PC monster and call it a day. The Pokémon you choose will follow you to the best of their abilities. If they're aquatic, they'll even swim with you when your bike enters the water. While on the Isle of Armor, enjoy a relaxing time with your Pokémon clomping about!