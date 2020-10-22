Here's exactly when Crown Tundra launches for Pokémon Sword and Shield

The Crown Tundra is the second DLC in the Expansion Pass for Pokémon Sword and Shield. While we've had to wait for four months since the launch of Isle of Armor, the new DLC is almost here and brings the titular new area, new legendary Pokémon, and more with it.

While its release date is definitely October 22, The Crown Tundra isn't available just yet for many Pokémon Trainers out there. If you're wondering when you can finally play the next DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, this is what you need to know about its release.

When is the Pokémon: Crown Tundra release time?

Officially, Nintendo has only confirmed an October 22 release date for Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra. That said, it's not available just yet, but a maintenance message on Pokemon Home lets us know the window it will be released in. An in-app message in Pokémon Home confirms that the app will be inaccessible due to maintenance between 7 p.m. Eastern on October 22 and 12 a.m. Eastern on October 23.

While the Nintendo eShop typically updates at 12 p.m. noon, this maintenance suggests that The Crown Tundra might drop later in the day. Either that or the Home maintenance is happening quite a few hours after the DLC launches.

Also, the expansion is slated for an October 23 launch in Europe despite the fact that it will come out in all regions simultaneously. In order for that both release dates to be right, it's likely that The Crown Tundra will not be available in North America until later Thursday evening.

Can I pre-load The Crown Tundra?

Those who want to play The Crown Tundra as it goes live will need to buy the Expansion Pass for Pokémon Sword or Shield from the Nintendo eShop. Once you do this, the expansion should briefly pre-load.

Once The Crown Tundra is finally released, you can jump into all of the new additions if your game is fully updated. Basically, if you've already bought the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, you are good to go once The Crown Tundra drops.

What new features does The Crown Tundra bring to Pokémon?

Inverse does have a full breakdown of what to expect from The Crown Tundra, but we'll still go over the highlights here.

Obviously, this expansion brings the titular frosty area to Galar, and it should be accessible from when players reach the Wild Area for the first time. With this new area comes a new storyline where players work on an expedition with a new character named Peony.

Obviously, this new expansion also brings several new Pokémon that were previously cut from the Sword and Shield. While not every Pokémon in the series will be in Sword and Shield after The Crown Tundra, the number of available Pokémon will have significantly increased across the two expansions. The Crown Tundra in particular also brings back every Legendary Pokémon from the series.

Players can capture these Legendary Pokemon by going on Dynamax Adventures through Pokémon Dens, which are a new cooperative experience. After beating The Crown Tundra's story, players can then participate in the Galarian Star Tournament at the Pokémon League, where prominent trainers from throughout the game can be partnered with for a series of double battles.