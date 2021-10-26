Why the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack is only just getting started

Classics like Super Mario 64 are finally on Nintendo Switch Online, but the new Expansion Pack more than doubles the cost from $20 to $50 to include Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. Upon the October 25 launch, the Expansion Pack adds 23 new games and the Happy Home Paradise Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC, but what’s next for the service?

Will more Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis, NES, and SNES games be added to Nintendo Switch Online? While the short answer is “ yes ,” this is what you need to know about Nintendo’s plans for adding games from each console.

Will Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack get more N64 games?

Check out the official Expansion Pack overview trailer.

At launch, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack features nine classic Nintendo 64 games, including Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. During the portion of the Nintendo Direct that first teased the expanded online service, Nintendo also confirmed that seven more Nintendo 64 games are coming soon.

Currently, we know that the following titles are planned additions to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack:

Banjo-Kazooie F-Zero X Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Mario Golf Paper Mario Pokémon Snap The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Unfortunately, we do not know when exactly we will get all of these titles as an FAQ about the service says there is “no set schedule for new releases.” Hopefully, all of these games will come to the service before 2021 ends.

Will the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack get more Sega games?

Super Mario 64 is one of the flagship games of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Nintendo

Nintendo has boldly added many of its old rival Sega’s classic Genesis games to the service. Currently, 14 games are on the service, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 2. Sega Genesis currently beats Nintendo 64 when it comes to the number of games on the service, but no future Sega Genesis titles have been confirmed just yet.

The FAQ about Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass does tease that “more games will be added to the SEGA Genesis collection in the future, but we aren’t announcing any specific titles at this time.” Hopefully, some more Sega Genesis classics like Altered Beast and Comix Zone will make their way to the service sooner rather than later.

Will the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack get more NES and SNES games?

New NES and SNES games are still planned for Nintendo Switch Online Nintendo

As compelling new NES and SNES games haven’t been on offer lately, one may think that Nintendo plans to stop adding new games for its first two significant consoles to the service. Fortunately, that is not the case.

“Yes, more games will be added to the NES and Super NES collections that are available with both the Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships,” the service FAQ reveals.

If you decide not to upgrade, Nintendo won’t ignore you entirely. That said, it remains to be seen if new NES and SNES additions are on the hype level of Earthbound or weird like Jelly Boy.