Anyone who wants to play classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games on Nintendo Switch will have to purchase the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launching on October 25. This serves as an enhanced version of the regular Switch Online membership, offering more perks at a higher price. But when can you actually start using it? And how much does it cost? Here, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, including its price, release date, and the games available with the membership.

When is the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack release time?

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launches on October 25. Nintendo

While its release time hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, it’s highly likely the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will go live on Monday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This is because the expansion is supposed to launch on October 26 in Europe and Japan, so it’s likely the update will be available at the same time for all regions, placing its release time towards the end of the day on October 25 in North America.

It’s unclear how large the file size for the Expansion Pack will be, but we’ll find out when it launches later on October 25.

If the Expansion Pack is anything like the original service, you can expect each set of games — N64 and Sega Genesis — to have their own dedicated apps on the Switch. Keep checking the eShop around 7 p.m. on the night of October 25 to see if the apps are available under the Nintendo Switch Online tab of the store.

What is the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack price?

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs $50 annually, and provides users with Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, along with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC.

In addition, a family pack that supports up to eight members can be purchased for $80 per year.

Users will be able to upgrade from their current Nintendo Switch Online subscription to the Expansion Pack, though the option isn’t quite available yet. A free 7-day trial will also be available when the service goes live.

What is the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack games list?

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of the N64 games available with the new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Nintendo

Aside from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC, the main reason to purchase the Expansion Pack is for the new set of N64 and Sega Genesis games. For the most part, the games included are the ones you’d expect, though some hidden gems will also be available.

Here are the games featured:

N64 games

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Mario Tennis

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WinBack: Covert Operations

Yoshi's Story

Upcoming N64 games

Banjo-Kazooie

F-Zero X

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

Pokemon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

Sega Genesis games

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Musha

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Strider