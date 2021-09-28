Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack price, release date, and N64 games list

Nintendo Switch Online gets a whole lot sweeter this October with the launch of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack plan. If the current slate of free NES and SNES titles isn’t doing it for you, you’ll soon be able to pay a little more for access to a catalog of top-tier Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles. Here’s everything you need to know about the NSO + Expansion Pack including its release date, expected price, launch games, and more.

When is the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack release date?

Nintendo hasn’t officially revealed a precise release date for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack yet, only saying that the offering will go live for Nintendo Switch owners in late October. We’ll update this section with more details as they become available.

What is the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack price?

The price of the NSO + Expansion Pack is probably its most intriguing aspect. When the catalog was first revealed during a Nintendo Direct on September 23, it was described as an additional offering that would be tacked on to the traditional $19.99 (individual) or $34.99 (family) yearly fees subscribers already pay.

Just how much extra the Expansion Pack will cost remains a mystery. From our estimate, we guess the N64 and Genesis catalog of games will add another $10-20 to the above-listed price tags. We’ll provide the official pricing details once Nintendo reveals that information.

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack N64 games list

Nintendo announced that the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack plan will launch with at least nine N64 games on day one.

Here are the nine N64 titles launching alongside the Expansion Pack plan on day one. Ninendo

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Mario Tennis

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WinBack: Covert Operations

Yoshi’s Story

These N64 games will be added to the Expansion Pack catalog in the near future.

Banjo-Kazooie

F-Zero X

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

Pokémon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Sega Genesis games list

In contrast to committing to a steady trickle of games, Nintendo revealed that these 14 Genesis classics will be available for Expansion Pack subscribers on day one.

Fourteen Genesis games are available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers on day one. Nintendo

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Ristar

Shining Force

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

MUSHA

Phantasy Star 4

Shinobi 3

Strider

We imagine more games will be added to this Genesis lineup in the future as well, but it’s possible Nintendo was less definitive on that front because ongoing communication with Sega is likely required to make those catalog additions happen.

Do N64 and Genesis games on Switch have online multiplayer?

Yup! Just like the NES and SNES catalogs before them, all games with multiplayer modes in the N64 and Genesis catalogs can be played online. In the case of N64, multiplayer modes in games like Mario Kart 64 support up to four online players at once. It’s assumed however, that all players must be NSO + Expansion Pack subscribers to have access to your lobbies.

If it works like NES and SNES online, simply scroll over to the player silhouette icon on the left-hand side of the screen and select the option to “play online.” You can play the game while you wait for players to join, and your lobby can be made with and without a passcode.

Will there be N64 and Genesis controllers for Switch?

To celebrate the launch of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, subscribers will be able to purchase replica N64 and Genesis controllers too. The remotes will cost $49.99 each, and they aren’t yet available for purchase or pre-order. We imagine pre-orders will go live once the Expansion Pack service pricing is officially made public.

The three-button Genesis controller will soon be sold to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in the U.S. Nintendo

It should be known that the Genesis controller on offer in the U.S. is the three-button variant popularized at the start of the system’s lifecycle. If you want a six-button Genesis controller for Switch, you’ll have to import one from Japan. Also, you don’t necessarily have to be an Expansion Pack subscriber to buy these controllers either, as they will be offered to anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.