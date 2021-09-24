Everything old is new again. During the September 23 Direct, Nintendo announced two big new additions to the Switch Online library: Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis, along with retro controllers to match. (We’re not trying to brag, but we kind of saw this coming.)

While the reveal of both these ‘90s-inspired controllers was enough to make any retro game fan race to the nearest Best Buy, these beguiling accessories aren’t available in stores just yet. Here’s everything we know about the N64 wireless controller, including the release date, price, and all the N64 games coming to the Switch Online library.

She’s a beaut. Nintendo

When is the release date for the Nintendo 64 Switch controller?

Nintendo did not announce an official release date for the N64 controller during the September 23 event. However, company representatives did confirm that the expanded Switch Online offerings – awkwardly named “Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack” — will launch in late October 2021.

The company did not reveal precise pricing details during the September 23 event, but shared this in an official tweet shortly after the stream ended.

This new membership plan launches late October and includes all features of the base Nintendo Switch Online membership. Details on pricing, timing, and more will be shared soon.

How much are— nevermind, I’ll take ten. Screenshot via YouTube

What’s the price of the Nintendo 64 Switch controller?

The Nintendo 64 wireless controller for Nintendo Switch will cost $49.99.

According to Nintendo of America’s official Twitter account, the controller “will be available for purchase for $49.99 each to any #NintendoSwitchOnline members.” That wording seems to hint you may need to order the controller online via Nintendo’s eShop and have an Switch Onlineexisting membership, rather than grabbing one from a local retailer, but that’s not totally clear at this stage.

In any event, bear in mind you’ll need to pay for more than just the controller. You’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber in order to access all those fun retro games. Currently, membership prices run between $3.99 per month or $19.99 per year. Like many subscription services, you’ll get a discount for paying in advance.

Those prices will likely go up slightly for the primo “Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack” version of the service that you’ll need to access the N64 and Genesis games revealed in the September 23 Nintendo Direct.

Wa-hoo! Mario 64 will be among the first N64 titles to come to Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo

What Nintendo 64 games are coming to Switch Online?

Here’s the launch lineup of N64 games:

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Sin and Punishment

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

There are some classics, to be sure, but where the heck is GoldenEye, dang it? (Yes, it’s a long story, but we can dream.) That said, the first two titles alone will likely be worth the cost of admission.

Nintendo also revealed the following titles would join the N64 Switch Online library at a later date:

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X