During an October 2021 Nintendo Direct livestream, the company announced a major version 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons but also a surprising DLC expansion called Happy Home Paradise. Despite the in-depth showing about the DLC, which gives the player a job, the details surrounding the DLC’s pricing weren’t exactly clear. Fortunately, we’re here to help! Here’s everything you need to know about the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC.

When is the Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise release date?

The DLC launches on November 5, alongside the 2.0 update. Nintendo

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC will launch on November 5 alongside the game’s free 2.0 update.

What is Happy Home Paradise?

Become the designer you’ve always dreamed of in this new DLC! Nintendo

Happy Home Paradise is a paid DLC expansion for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In it, you get to play as a vacation resort decorator in the new archipelago region, with a slew of clients around the islands. These clients have specific requests that you must meet, but creativity is at the heart of the experience.

You’ll have the freedom to customize the exterior of each home, along with every aspect of the interior, and even the weather outside. The customization is nearly endless, giving you free rein to change the walls, counters, lighting, and even the sounds of each home.

Of course, you’ll be paid for your time, but don’t expect to be compensated with Bells. Instead, you’ll earn Poki, which can be used to buy rare furniture items for your home.

Eventually, after you’ve made enough progress during the DLC, you’ll have the ability to customize your Villagers’ homes, allowing you to get one step closer to the perfect island. In addition to the new job system, there are numerous items and other features for you to enjoy.

What is the Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise price?

During the Animal Crossing Direct, Nintendo dove into the pricing model for the Happy Home Paradise DLC, but it wasn’t as straightforward as you might expect. Happy Home Paradise is not free, though if you purchase the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, the DLC is included at no additional cost.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is the enhanced version of the paid subscription service, offering N64 and Sega Genesis games in addition to the current catalog of NES and SNES retro titles. It costs $50 annually, as opposed to the $20 price point for the basic Nintendo Switch Online service.

So, for an extra $30 per year, you’ll gain access to a slew of additional games, along with the Happy Home Paradise DLC, which could be worth it, depending on your tastes.

In a statement to Digital Trends, Nintendo confirmed that players who gain access to the DLC via the subscription service won’t lose the associated items if the membership is canceled (or expires).

“Players can keep all items they’ve acquired using the DLC during their membership to use on the main island,” a Nintendo spokesperson told the publication.

This means players can dive into the DLC, cancel their Expansion Pack membership, and still retain all of the items tied to Happy Home Paradise. Canceling the membership will cause players to lose access to the meat and potatoes of the DLC, such as the job system, and the content associated with the archipelago. Only your items will remain if you unsubscribe.

Can you buy the Happy Home Paradise DLC separately?

Nintendo also offers the Happy Home Paradise DLC separately from the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, but not in the way you might think. As part of the Direct, it was revealed you’ll be able to purchase the DLC “standalone” for $25, but this doesn’t mean you can forego having the base game. Instead, this phrasing simply means you can purchase Happy Home Paradise without having a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

If you’re only interested in the Animal Crossing DLC, it’s recommended to buy it separately since it’s less expensive than the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.