Animal Crossing Direct start time and how to watch the big Brewster reveal

Another Animal Crossing: New Horizons update is almost here, and there’s a rooster bringing coffee with him. Updates for New Horizons have been sparse in 2021, but Nintendo seems ready to end the year with a significant update. Nintendo teased a New Horizons-focused showcase during its September 23 Direct, and we now know when exactly we can expect these announcements to happen.

If you want to watch the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, this is what you need to know about its start time, how to watch it, and what to expect from it.

When is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct start time?

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct starts at 10 a.m. Eastern on October 15, 2021 . According to Nintendo, this presentation will only last 20 minutes. It’s certainly an exciting way to kick off your Friday morning!

How to watch the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct

Nintendo will livestream this Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct on its YouTube channel like all of its other Direct presentations. We’ve embedded the livestream video below, so you can come and watch it here on Friday morning:

If you can’t watch it live, Nintendo will upload the Direct VOD after the event concludes. Nintendo-focused influencers will probably be co-streaming the event and reacting to its announcements as well, so this Direct will be hard to miss.

What to expect from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct?

“Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November,” the official description of the Direct teases. From the September Nintendo Direct, we know that this update will finally reintroduce Brewster.

He’s a pigeon that runs The Roost, a coffee shop. The Roost was in every Animal Crossing game since Wild World but was conspicuously absent from New Horizons at launch. Characters in-game began hinting at Brewster’s addition less than a month after its release, but nothing ever came from those teases until now.

While it is nice that a long-teased addition is coming to the game, this Direct also needs to reveal a lot more. While Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a runaway success thanks to being a relaxing new social outlet released at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, updates have dried up.

The Roost was teased back in a September Nintendo Direct. Nintendo

It has only received a couple of minor updates this year, most of which only added new cosmetic items. In the age of live-service games, it’s clear that Nintendo is underdelivering on New Horizons’ post-launch support.

This Direct finally allows Nintendo to highlight upcoming features, items, and cosmetics for New Horizons and possibly provide us with a roadmap for the game as 2022 approaches. As New Horizons is one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games, we hope Nintendo doesn’t plan to abandon this game after the Brewster update.