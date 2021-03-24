Animal Crossing: New Horizons is celebrating its first anniversary with a crossover.

The game has been a mainstay of pandemic gaming, and March 20 marked its first anniversary. To celebrate the milestone, Nintendo has partnered with Sanrio on a crossover that includes Hello Kitty and a whole lot more. The collaboration builds on one that happened with Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

This crossover can be a bit confusing as it requires physical amiibo cards to participate. This is everything you need to know about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Sanrio crossover.

How to access the Animal Crossing Sanrio Villagers and Items

If your Animal Crossing: New Horizons game is fully updated, you have the ability to access Sanrio crossover. But you’ll need special edition Sanrio-themed Animal Crossing amiibo cards in order to summon the special Villagers to your island and order the items. These cards were released in Europe and Japan years ago, but they are now getting a North Amercian release for the first time.

In the United States, these cards will only be available at Target. Going to the retailer’s Video Games page reveals that the Animal Crossing Sanrio Collection Pack amiibo cards will be released at 9 a.m. Eastern on March 26, 2021. The page for them isn’t live just yet, and they can’t be pre-ordered. When they are available, you must get them through store pickup or Drive Up options and there is a limit to just two per guest.

Due to this exclusivity, these cards might end up becoming quite rare. Once you have the cards, you can access their contents by scanning them at Resident Service’s Nook Shop Terminal. You can also trade the special items like any other object in the game. If you have a friend that has access to these amiibo cards, that’s all you need to get a glimpse at these crossover villagers and items.

Who are the Animal Crossing Sanrio crossover Villagers?

There are six special Sanrio cards tied to specific Villagers. These are each used to summon one each of six unique villagers based on a variety of Sanrio franchises. Once summoned, you can woo them with items and eventually ask these Villagers to move to your island permanently.

These are the names, personalities, and species of the 6 characters added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons as part of this crossover:

Chai : a Peppy Elephant based on Cinnamoroll Chelsea : a Normal Deer based on My Melody Etoile : a Normal Sheep based on Little Twin Stars Marty : a Lazy Cub based on Pompompurin Rilla : a Peppy Gorilla based on Hello Kitty Toby : a Smug Rabbit based on Kerokerokeroppi

This is what all six of the Animal Crossing crossover amiibo cards look like. Nintendo

What are the Animal Crossing Sanrio crossover items?

Each card also adds around 15 new items based on each Sanrio franchise. These include posters based on the new villagers, furniture, and even clothing. 5 of these items can be ordered each day from the Promotion tab in the Nook Shop terminal. This is what you can get from each card:

Rilla:

Hello Kitty Bed Hello Kitty Chair Hello Kitty Clock Hello Kitty Drawer Hello Kitty FLooring Hello Kitty Planter Hello Kitty Poster Hello Kitty Rug Hello Kitty Table Hello Kitty Wall Hello Kitty Dress Hello Kitty Hat Hello Kitty Shoes Hello Kitty Tee Rilla’s Poster

Marty:

Pompompurin Bed Pompompurin Chair Pompompurin Flooring Pompompurin Poster Pompompurin Pudding Pompompurin Rack Pompompurin Rug Pompompurin Table Pompompurin TV Pompompurin Wall Pompompurin Boots Pompompurin Hat Pompompurin Outfit Pompompurin Tee Marty’s Poster

Etoile:

Kiki & Lala Bed Kiki & Lala Clock Kiki & Lala Cloud Maker Kiki & Lala Flooring Kiki & Lala Poster Kiki & Lala Rug Kiki & Lala Sofa Kiki & Lala Table Kiki & Lala Wall Kiki & Lala Dress Kiki & Lala Pin Kiki & Lala Shoes Kiki & Lala Socks Kiki & Lala Wand Etoile’s Poster

Chai

Cinnamoroll Flooring Cinnamoroll Parasol Cinnamoroll Poster Cinnamoroll Rug Cinnamoroll Signage Cinnamoroll Sofa Cinnamoroll Stool Cinnamoroll Table Cinnamoroll Tray Cinnamoroll Wall Cinnamoroll Hat Cinnamoroll Jacket Cinnamoroll Puffy Blouse Cinnamoroll Sneakers Chai’s Poster

Chelsea:

My Melody Bed My Melody Chair My Melody Clock My Melody Dresser My Melody Flooring My Melody Wall My Melody Poster My Melody Rug My Melody Table My Melody Boots My Melody Dress My Melody Hood My Melody Shirt Chelsea’s Poster

Toby:

Kerokerokeroppi Bridge Kerokerokeroppi Doll Kerokerokeroppi Flooring Kerokerokeroppi Hallway Kerokerokeroppi Lantern Kerokerokeroppi Poster Kerokerokeroppi Snack Kerokerokeroppi Rug Kerokerokeroppi Tray Kerokerokeroppi Wall Kerokerokeroppi Boots Kerokerokeroppi Outfit Kerokerokeroppi Pin Kerokerokeroppi Socks Kerokerokeroppi Tan Top Toby’s Poster

Even getting just one of these cards would be enough to fully customize a room in your house and your Villager. As mentioned, these items can be traded, though you won’t be able to buy them yourself unless you scan an amiibo card.