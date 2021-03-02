Every single new fish and bug coming to Animal Crossing in March 2021

Animal Crossing has finished a trip around the sun. Around this time last year, Animal Crossing New Horizons was anchoring into the hearts of Nintendo Switch owners across the world for the first time. Since then, you've experienced all sorts of additions to the game like Redd the master art counterfeiter. With the new month arriving, the fish and bug selection available in Animal Crossing has switched out. You can now collect brand new fish and bugs that you can then deliver to Blathers to put on display in his museum.

Here are all the fish, bugs, and sea creatures that were added in March 2021.

New Horizons’ fauna differs based on where you live in the real world. Due to how seasons are experienced, folks in the Northern Hemisphere have access to a different selection of critters than those who reside in the Southern Hemisphere. The Northern Hemisphere is beginning to experience warmer months, so Animal Crossing reflects that, while also reflecting the Southern Hemisphere going into Winter months. Their annual cycles run opposite in that regard.

Everyone will eventually have access to all the island creatures, but it will take quite a bit of time. (Note: You can circumvent this process by traveling to a friend's island located in the hemisphere opposite to your own.)

Animal Crossing March Fish & Sea Creatures (Northern Hemisphere)

If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, you've got 11 new critters to keep your eyes peeled for in local bodies of water.

Barred Knifejaw (5,000 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Loach (400 Bells) are found in rivers all day. Tadpole (100 Bells) are found in ponds all day. Char (3,800 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Cherry Salmon (1,000 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Golden Trout (15,000 Bells) are found in clifftop rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Turban Shell (1,000 Bells) are found all day while ocean diving. Chambered Nautilus (1,800 Bells) are found while ocean diving from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Umbrella Octopus (6,000 Bells) are found all day while ocean diving. Spider Crab (12,000 Bells) are found all day while ocean diving. Firefly Squid (1,400 Bells) are found while ocean diving from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Animal Crossing March bugs (Northern Hemisphere)

If you're sitting pretty in the Northern Hemisphere you can expect 9 new bugs.

Stinkbug (120 Bugs) are found on flowers all day. Peacock Butterfly (2,500 Bells) are found flying by hybrid flowers from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tiger Butterfly (240 Bells) are found flying from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Yellow Butterfly (160 Bells) are found flying from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Honeybee (200 Bells) are found flying from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ladybug (200 Bells) are found on flowers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mantis (430 Bells) are found on flowers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Orchid Mantis (2,400 Bells) are found on white flowers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Man-faced Stink Bug (1,000 Bells) are found on flowers from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Animal Crossing Fish & Sea Creatures (Southern Hemisphere)

Boy, oh boy, Southern Hemisphere players are in for an Ocean-y treat, there are 13 new water-based critters to capture this March

Pike (1,800 Bells) are found in the river all day. King Salmon (1,800 Bells) are found in the river mouths all day. Salmon (700 Bells) are found in the river mouths all day. Sturgeon (10,000 Bells) are found in the mouths of rivers all day. Char (3,800 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Cherry Salmon (1,000 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Golden Trout (15,000 Bells) are found in clifftop rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Mitten Crabs (2,000 Bells) are found in rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Turban Shell (1,000 Bells) are found all day while ocean diving. Chambered Nautilus (1,800 Bells) are found while ocean diving from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Umbrella Octopus (6,000 Bells) are found all day while ocean diving. Sweet Shrimp (1,400 Bells) are found while ocean diving from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Oyster (2,000 Bells) are found all day while ocean diving.

Animal Crossing March Bugs (Southern Hemisphere)

If you're sitting pretty in the Southern Hemisphere you can expect 9 new bugs.