Every new bug and fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons this May

May 2020 marks the second full month that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been compelling its players to go out into the wilds of their islands to catch all sorts of bugs and fish so they can fill up Blathers' museum.

Each new calendar month introduces new bugs and fish to your island, which varies depending on whether or not you're in the northern or southern hemisphere in real life. Especially for any completionists trying to get everything in the game, reference our guide to see what's new in the waters and skies of your island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons features a massive list of bugs and fish that can spawn each month, in some cases adding creatures you've never seen before to the game. April brought the Clown Fish and Agrias Butterfly to some players' islands, but what does May have in store?

Bugs and fish caught in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are sent to the museum. Nintendo

Whether you plan on turning in these bugs and fish to Blathers or selling them for some quick bells, these are the creatures that should be on your radar when you get a free moment in between Nature Day and May Day. We've included what the animal is, how much they are worth, and where you can find them.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Fish - Northern Hemisphere

During May 2020, 8 new fish will be available to northern hemisphere Animal Crossing: New Horizons players.

Frogs (120 Bells) are found in ponds all day. Giant Trevally (4500 Bells) are found on the pier all day. Mahi-Mahi (6000 Bells) are found on the pier all day. Betta (2500 Bells) are found in rivers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nibble Fish (1500 Bells) are found in rivers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rainbowfish (800 bells) are found in rivers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Angelfish (3000 Bells) are found in rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Catfish (800 Bells) are found in ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Fish - Southern Hemisphere

During May 2020, those of you playing in the Southern Hemisphere can expect to run into 5 new fish.

Bitterling (900 Bells) are found in rivers all day. Blue Marlin (10,000 Bells) are found on the pier all day. Tun (7,000 Bells) are found on the pier all day. Football Fish (2,500 Bells) are found in the sea from 4 p.m to 9 a.m. Blowfish (5,000 Bells) are found in the Sea from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Bugs - Northern Hemisphere

When it comes to bugs, 8 new ones will now rear their heads to northern hemisphere Animal Crossing: New Horizons players in May 2020.

Rosalia Batesi Beetle (3,000 Bells) will appear on tree stumps all day. Violin Beetle (450 Bells) will appear on tree stumps all day. Great Purple Emperor butterflies (3,000 Bells) are found flying from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Queen Alexandria birdwing butterflies (4,000 Bells) are found flying from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Banded Dragonflies (4,500 Bells) are found flying from 8 a.m. to 5 pm. Diving Bettles (800 Bells) are found on fresh water from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pondstaker (130 Bells) are found on fresh water from 8 a.m to 7 p.m. Scorpion (8,000 Bells) are found on the ground from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Fish - Southern Hemisphere

Southern hemisphere Animal Crossing: New Horizons players should only expect 3 new bugs to appear for them during May 2020.

Damselfly (500 Bells) are found flying all day. Mole crickets (500 Bells) are found underground all day Tarantula (8,000 Bells) are found on the ground from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Catch all of these creatures before they leave again, and Blathers will have a total hoot! And that'll be "Jolly good!"