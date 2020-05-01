How to navigate Rover's May Day maze in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

May 1 marks the start of the May Day Tour in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the return of the beloved character feline NPC Rover. Any players who participate in the event will be able to visit a special island where they can earn a special reward: Rover's Briefcase. But in order to claim the reward, players will first have to navigate a hedge made up of bushes. For assistance navigating this special new event and the maze, here's a guide to help.

Step 1: Talk to Tom Nook at Resident Services

When you boot up your game for the first time on May 1 or later, Tom Nook or Isabelle will mention during the morning announcements that May Day festivities have begun. You'll then have to head over to Resident Services and talk to Tom Nook, who will explain that May Day is about celebrating all the hard workers out there. He then sends a special May Day Ticket to the airport that functions similarly to a Nook Miles Ticket, except it only sends you to a special May Day destination.

Tom Nook created May Day to reward the player for their hard work. Nintendo

Step 2: Fly to the May Day Island

Make your way to the airport and talk to Orville. You'll have the option to be flown to the special May Day island, so choose that to be on your way. As soon as you arrive, you'll notice that things are quite a bit different from the typical Animal Crossing: New Horizons island — and quite different from Mystery Islands.

Step 3: Get your bearings on the island

Once you land, Wilbur will make you forfeit all of your items and tools. Keep in mind that this is temporary and that your inventory will be given back to you once you finish. That said, you'll start this challenge with nothing and can't get any tools from Wilbur. As soon as you take a few steps off the dock, you'll notice that the island is almost entirely covered in a maze made of bushes.

There will be some slight variation depending on what fruit is native to your island, but otherwise, the path on your island will be the same. If you get stuck or confused, you can use the rescue service to reset the island maze for 100 Nook Miles.

Step 4: Pick up the shovel, eat some fruit, and get digging

Right at the start of the island, you'll be given a regular shovel. Use it to dig up the shrub beside you to get your first fruit. By eating fruit, your villager will be powered up and can dig trees out with a shovel. This will be the main way you navigate the maze, by using fruit to power-up and remove the obstacles in your path. Holes in the ground will block your path slightly, but you're able to jump over them by just walking into them.

Step 5: Remove the right obstacles and get the materials to craft an ax

While it might look and feel like a maze, the path itself is straightforward and more like a labyrinth. Use fruit to power up and remove any obstacles. You'll eventually find a new item called a Worn Axe. This can only be used once before it breaks. Be sure to remove the trees and rocks between you and the crafting table, and go around the island getting the materials you need to make an ax.

You can use this to chop every tree in your way without having to use fruit. If you've done everything right, you should complete the maze with the shovel, ax, and three extra of the fruit you created. As a reminder, if you get stuck, call rescue services to reset the island. You can make as many attempts as you want, assuming you have the Nook Miles to spend.

Rover appears for the first time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during May Day. Nintendo

Step 6: Claim your rewards and fly home

Congrats! You've successfully made your way through the May Day maze. At the end of it, you'll see four Bell Vouchers and Rover, the cat who helped players create their character in previous Animal Crossing games. He'll talk to the player about their island and how he hopes to see them again soon, hinting that Rover will return in the future.

He'll then give players Rover's Briefcase. As of now, Rover's Briefcase has no use other than serving as proof that you completed the maze. With those three extra fruits that you have, navigate your way to the bottom left of the island, destroy the three rocks in your way with the shovel, and get five extra bell vouchers.

Once you've done all of this, talk to Wilbur to go back home. Both the Bell Vouchers and Rover's Briefcase will be in your mailbox. The Vouchers can be redeemed for 2400 Bells each, which should help you pay off some of your loans to Tom Nook.