As your Animal Crossing: New Horizons adventure continues, your escape from the real world could be greatly enhanced by cosplaying as your favorite anime characters. Attires from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure always feel like they’re redefining chic. Meanwhile, Naruto and Dragon Ball Z characters have a classical sense of cool to their looks.

Don’t you want your clothing to be timelessly cool? If you do, check out 18 costume QR codes featuring stylish looks from Naruto, Jojo, and Dragon Ball Z.

If you want to obtain a costume listed here, all you need is a cell phone with the Nintendo Switch Online app. There’s a bit of special set-up process involved, but thankfully we have a whole guide focused on how to use QR codes in New Horizons using the somewhat complicated NookLink QR code scanner that converts the designs and places them into your game.

Once you have all of that good to go, use one or all of the following QR codes to obtain your own anime attire.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure QR code costumes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

While you can’t possibly hope to replicate the innate swagger of the Jojo cast, you can certainly try. Jojo features a superbly masculine, yet effeminate cast each with an array of poses, personality quirks, and distinct looks. We’ve rounded up six objectively perfect costumes from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Wear them to finally have some clothing worth your Giorno’s theme town tune.

Joseph Joestar (Battle Tendency era)

Caesar Zeppeli

Jotaro Kujo (Stardust Crusaders era)

Jotaro Kujo (Stone Ocean era)

Josuke Higashikata (Diamonds Are Unbreakable era)

Josuke Higashikata (Diamonds Are Unbreakable era)

Giorno Giovanna (Golden Wind era)

Giorno Giovanna (Golden Wind era)

Naruto QR code costumes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you want to call yourself a ninja, while replacing all the stealth with flashy outfits and flashier techniques then you should certainly take a look at this wondrous attire from Naruto. You can replicate the looks of all your favorite Konoha-based Ninja like Naruto, Sakura, Sasuke, and Kakashi. You can even look like the star-studded fan-favorite criminals from the Akatsuki. All you need to do is scroll down to find the QR code that’s right for you. We’ve got six to choose from.

Naruto (pre-timeskip)

Naruto (pre-timeskip)

Naruto (post-timeskip)

Naruto (post-timeskip)

Sasuke (pre-timeskip)

Sasuke (pre-timeskip)

Sakura (post-timeskip)

Sakura (post-timeskip)

Kakashi

Kakashi

Akatsuki robe

Akatsuki robe

Dragon Ball Z QR code costumes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There’s a fair chance that you got into anime during the ‘90s via an anime-themed block called Toonami. If that’s the case, take up more space in your heart than the trials and tribulations of Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Warriors on Dragon Ball Z. Who wouldn’t want to fly through the sky, firing energy beams every which way? If that sounds like you, then you can pretend to achieve such things with six Dragon Ball Z-themed costumes based on your favorite characters.

Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

Vegeta (Cell Saga)

Vegeta (Cell Saga)

Vegeta (Trunks Saga)

Vegeta (Trunks Saga)

Bulma (Frieza Saga)

Bulma (Frieza Saga)

Future Trunks (Cell Saga)

Future Trunks (Cell Saga)

Kid Gohan (Saiyan Saga)

Gohan (Saiyan Saga)

If you’re still hanking for more Animal Crossing anime looks, check out our curated selection of Sailor Moon QR code costumes. For something more intergalactic, see if any Star Wars QR codes catch your eye.