Animal Crossing: New Horizons' collaboration with the Mario Bros. series is finally here after being teased since last September. Everything shown off in September's Nintendo Direct is there, which means players can add 32 new Mario items to your vast furniture and clothing collection in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As there are so many new items, it can be hard to keep track of them all. This is every item added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons as part of the crossover and how you can get them!

Make sure your game is fully updated! If you want to get any of the Super Mario Bros. items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you have to make sure that your game is fully updated. If your game is on version 1.8.0 or later, the Super Mario Bros. items will be available in your game.

The game should automatically update as you try to boot it up, but to check, you can press the + button on the Switch home menu and force the system to look for an update via the internet. Once this is done, start playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and you'll be able to access the Mario items.

How to get every Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario item

As soon as your game is fully updated, the next time you boot the game up, you'll see a letter from Nintendo in your mailbox. It contains a present: the Mushroom Mural . This is a wallpaper for your home themed after the original Super Mario Bros. This first Mario-themed item is completely free! As such, there's no reason to miss out on this item, which is one of the game's most elaborate wallpapers.

This is far from the only Super Mario Bros. item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, though. Several new clothing pieces themed after characters like Mario , Luigi , Peach , and Wario are available. You can also decorate your island with new furniture that creates Thwomps, blocks, Koopa Shells, and coins.

The best new item is the Warp Pipe , which players can use to warp between two spots on your island. Players can purchase all of these items via the Nook Shop terminal in the Resident Services building. Choose the Nook Shopping option, go to the promotions tab, and buy the items you want with Bells. This is every item you can purchase and how much they cost:

1-UP Mushroom (2000 Bells) Block (1000 Bells) Coin (350 Bells) Fire Flower (1500 Bells) Floating Block (100 Bells) Goal Pole (2500 Bells) Pipe (5000 Bells) Shell (700 Bells) Small Mushroom Platform (1000 Bells) Super Mushroom (1350 Bells) Super Star (2000 Bells) Thwomp (3000 Bells) ? Block (1350 Bells) Luigi Hat (1500 Bells) Mario Hat (1500 Bells) Princess Peach Crown (12000 Bells) Wario Hat (1500 Bells) Luigi 'stache (1200 Bells) Mario 'stache (1200 Bells) Wario 'stache (1200 Bells) Luigi Outfit (2400 Bells) Mario Outfit (2400 Bells) Princess Peach Dress (6000 Bells) Wario Outfit (2400 Bells) Luigi Shoes (1400 Bells) Mario Shoes (1400 Bells) Princess Peach Shoes (2400 Bells) Wario Shoes (1400 Bells) Mushroom Mural (3000 Bells) Block Flooring (3000 Bells) Lakitu's Cloud rug (1500 Bells) Yoshi's Egg Rug (1500 Bells)

With 32 items, it's straightforward to craft a Super Mario Bros.-themed island now! The only thing standing between you and that concept is thousands of Bells, which shouldn't be a problem if you've played the game a lot over the past year and use the turnip exchange.