Mortal Kombat 1 Trophy List: All 51 Achievements for 100% Completion

What comes after 11? According to NetherRealm Studios, it’s one. Mortal Kombat 1 is something of a soft reboot for the long-running fighting series, following Liu Kang’s move to reset the franchise’s wildly complex lore at the end of Mortal Kombat 11. The new game features a comparatively colorful aesthetic and more approachable controls to make it a bit more newcomer friendly, but maintains all the challenge and stomach-turning gore longtime series fans have come to expect. It also features an expansive trophy list that’ll take you through classic modes and some of Mortal Kombat 1’s biggest new additions if you want to collect them all.

How Many Trophies Are There in Mortal Kombat 1?

You’ll see every bloody bit of Mortal Kombat 1 collecting its 51 trophies. NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 has a hefty list of 51 trophies to collect. There’s a total of 45 Bronze, 15 Silver, 1 Gold, and 1 Platinum trophy in the game, with varying levels of challenge. You’ll be able to pick up quite a few just by playing Mortal Kombat 1 normally and checking out its customization features. But to earn the Platinum for collecting every trophy, you’ll need to hone your skills and put in some serious play time.

How do you collect every trophy in Mortal Kombat 1?

Fortunately for trophy hunters, you can get most of the trophies in Mortal Kombat 1 just by enjoying the game. You’ll get trophies for beating the game multiple times, racking up damage, spending Koins, and even spilling your opponents’ blood. As long as you’re engaging with everything Mortal Kombat 1 has to offer, completing at least the Bronze list shouldn’t be too tough.

One thing to note is that you’ll need to switch out your main and Kameo characters to earn some trophies, so get ready to play the main campaign multiple times and learn how to use multiple characters effectively. If you’re not a fan of multiplayer in Mortal Kombat 1, you’ll be happy to hear that only one trophy actually requires online play, and you only need to perform a taunt to earn it.

Mortal Kombat 1’s trophy list will keep you busy for a long time. NetherRealm Studios

The best strategy here is just not to stress about it on your first time through. Enjoy the campaign, play Invasions mode as you like, and make sure to take advantage of Talismans and Relics. Once you’ve beaten the campaign a few times with different characters, you’ll likely have earned the majority of Mortal Kombat 1’s trophies naturally. Then you can go back with certain goals in mind to fill in the gaps without spoiling your first time through trying to hit certain objectives.

Mortal Kombat 1 trophy list

Bronze:

Become A Ninja In No Time: Komplete The Basic Tutorial

Komplete The Basic Tutorial Eye Of The TaiGore: Spend A Total Of 1 Hour In Practice

Spend A Total Of 1 Hour In Practice Titan: Deal 10,000 Damage To Opponents

Deal 10,000 Damage To Opponents Beaten And Broken: Spill 5,000 Pints Of Blood

Spill 5,000 Pints Of Blood It Has Begun!!!: Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial

Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial Kontender: Play 5 Kombat League Sets

Play 5 Kombat League Sets Karnage: Perform 10 Different Brutalities

Perform 10 Different Brutalities Annihilation: Perform 10 Different Kameo Fatalities

Perform 10 Different Kameo Fatalities Making Friends Is Easy: Use 10 Different Kameo Characters

Use 10 Different Kameo Characters Puppet Master: Komplete A Klassic Tower With 5 Different Characters

Komplete A Klassic Tower With 5 Different Characters Test Your Might: Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters

Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters So I Just Kill Stuff??: Komplete 5 Unique Encounters

Komplete 5 Unique Encounters Adventure Time: Komplete 25 Unique Encounters

Komplete 25 Unique Encounters Buddy System: Komplete Mastery With 1 Kameo Character

Komplete Mastery With 1 Kameo Character Where’s Blanche: Trade For An Item From An Outworld Shop

Trade For An Item From An Outworld Shop Take And Deny: Trade For An Item From An Earthrealm Shop

Trade For An Item From An Earthrealm Shop Ultimate Power: Use A Talisman

Use A Talisman Talis-Mania: Use A Talisman 10 Times

Use A Talisman 10 Times Running On Empty: Recharge A Talisman

Recharge A Talisman So Krafty: Forge A Talisman

Forge A Talisman Feeling Stronger: Reach Invasions Level 5

Reach Invasions Level 5 Unstoppable: Reach Invasions Level 10

Reach Invasions Level 10 Not So Big Now Are You??: Defeat A Mini Boss In Invasions

Defeat A Mini Boss In Invasions Who Da Boss??: Defeat A Major Boss In Invasions

Defeat A Major Boss In Invasions Always Accessorize: Equip A Relic

Equip A Relic Kollector: Equip 3 Different Relics

Equip 3 Different Relics The Mighty Have Fallen: Komplete A Titan Battle

Komplete A Titan Battle ABACABB: Use A Key

Use A Key Make Way, I’m Koming Through: Klear An Obstruction In Invasions

Klear An Obstruction In Invasions Stop Hiding: Survive An Ambush

Survive An Ambush Quest Master: Komplete 3 Daily Quests

Komplete 3 Daily Quests Working Overtime: Komplete A Weekly Quest

Komplete A Weekly Quest There Is No Knowledge That Is Not Power: Use 10 Single Use Items

Use 10 Single Use Items Witness Me!!!: Change Your Kombat Kard Player Module

Silver:

A New Timeline: Komplete 50% Of Story Mode

Komplete 50% Of Story Mode Who Was That???: Komplete Chapter 15 Twice

Komplete Chapter 15 Twice Deadly Assassin: Perform 20 Different Fatalities

Perform 20 Different Fatalities Give A Koin: Spend 10,000 Koins On The Shrine

Spend 10,000 Koins On The Shrine King Slayer: Dethrone A King

Dethrone A King Rollin’ With My Krew: Komplete Mastery With 5 Kameo Characters

Komplete Mastery With 5 Kameo Characters Juggernaut: Reach Invasions Level 20

Reach Invasions Level 20 Vanquished: Defeat The Final Boss Of An Invasions Season

Defeat The Final Boss Of An Invasions Season Made It Out Alive: Komplete A Survival Encounter

Komplete A Survival Encounter Found You: Unlock A Secret Fight

Unlock A Secret Fight High Score, Is That Good?: Obtain A Total Score Of 5,000,000 In Gateway Towers

Obtain A Total Score Of 5,000,000 In Gateway Towers Happy Endings : Unlock 10 Tower Endings

: Unlock 10 Tower Endings Big Spender: Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency

Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency Total Disrespect: Perform A Taunt Without Being Interrupted During An Online Match

Perform A Taunt Without Being Interrupted During An Online Match Thank You For Being A Fan!!!: Watch The Kredits

Gold:

What Just Happened??: Komplete 100% Of Story Mode

Platinum:

Kompletionist: Komplete All Trophies

Mortal Kombat 1 is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.