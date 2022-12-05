The Power Cosmic is Marvel Snap’s new season — here’s what to know

As Warriors of Wakanda wraps up in Marvel Snap, it’s time to start looking ahead to the next season: “The Power Cosmic.” This new season brings more content than any of the previous ones, adding 16 new cards into the fold. It also introduces Pool 4 and Pool 5 cards, which are rarer than previous collections. But when will The Power Cosmic launch and what can we expect from it? Here’s what you need to know about the latest season of Marvel Snap.

When is the Marvel Snap Power Cosmic release date?

The new season of Marvel Snap, The Power Cosmic launches on December 6, 2022, at 10 p.m. Eastern.

When is the Marvel Snap Power Cosmic end date?

Silver Surfer is one of the main heroes of the latest season. Nuverse

Thus far, every Marvel Snap season has begun on the first Tuesday of each month as the previous season ends. Assuming The Power Cosmic lasts around a month, we’re looking at January 3, 2023.

What are the Power Cosmic updates?

Of course, the new season will come with seasonal challenges, new cards, and lots of rewards to earn.

As always, you can expect a new Season Pass, with tiers of content to unlock, including Gold Bars, Boosters, cards, Credits, and other cosmetics. The first 50 tiers are all set in stone, which are in the same order for everyone, while everything after tier 50 is a random drop found within a Season Cache.

Remember, there are two versions of the Season Pass: The Premium Season Pass for $9.99 and the Premium + Bundle for $14.99. The Premium edition gives you access to the standard Season Pass, while the Bundle features 10 tier-skips.

Silver Surfer will play a role this season, as well, and will likely be featured as part of the Season Pass.

This season also introduces new variants for The Collector and The Infinaut.

What are the Power Cosmic cards?

Galactus is one of the main cards coming during The Power Cosmic. Nuverse

Most importantly, the latest season comes with a brand-new batch of cards. These are the new Pool 4 and Pool 5 cards as part of The Power Cosmic:

Pool 4

She-Hulk : 6 Cost, 10 Power (Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn).

6 Cost, 10 Power (Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn). Tatiana : 1 Cost, 5 Power (When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides).

1 Cost, 5 Power (When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides). Luke Cage : 2 Cost, 1 Power (Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced).

2 Cost, 1 Power (Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced). Absorbing Man : 4 Cost, 3 Power (On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it).

4 Cost, 3 Power (On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it). Maria Hill : 2 Cost, 3 Power (On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to your hand).

2 Cost, 3 Power (On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to your hand). Agent Coulson : 3 Cost, 4 Power (On Reveal: Add a random 4-cost and 5-cost card to your hand).

3 Cost, 4 Power (On Reveal: Add a random 4-cost and 5-cost card to your hand). Helicarrier : 6 Cost, 10 Power (When you discard this from your hand, replace it with 3 random cards).

6 Cost, 10 Power (When you discard this from your hand, replace it with 3 random cards). M’Baku : 1 Cost, 2 Power (If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it leaps to a random location).

1 Cost, 2 Power (If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it leaps to a random location). Attuma : 4 Cost, 10 Power (If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this).

4 Cost, 10 Power (If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this). Orka : 6 Cost, 9 Power (Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here).

Pool 5

Galactus : 6 Cost, 3 Power (On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations).

6 Cost, 3 Power (On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations). Valkyrie : 5 Cost, 3 Power (On Reveal: Set ALL cards at this location to 3 Power).

5 Cost, 3 Power (On Reveal: Set ALL cards at this location to 3 Power). Super Skrull : 4 Cost, 2 Power (Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards).

4 Cost, 2 Power (Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards). Shuri : 4 Cost, 2 Power (On Reveal: Double the Power of the next card you play).

4 Cost, 2 Power (On Reveal: Double the Power of the next card you play). Bast : 1 Cost, 1 Power (On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your hand to 3).

1 Cost, 1 Power (On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your hand to 3). Thanos : 6 Cost, 8 Power (At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck).

6 Cost, 8 Power (At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck). Thanos (Mind Stone) : 1 Cost, 1 Power (On Reveal: Draw 2 Stones from your deck).

1 Cost, 1 Power (On Reveal: Draw 2 Stones from your deck). Thanos (Power Stone) : 1 Cost, 3 Power (Ongoing: If you’ve played all 6 stones, Thanos has +10 Power).

1 Cost, 3 Power (Ongoing: If you’ve played all 6 stones, Thanos has +10 Power). Thanos (Reality Stone) : 1 Cost, 1 Power (On Reveal: Transform this location into a new one. Draw a card).

1 Cost, 1 Power (On Reveal: Transform this location into a new one. Draw a card). Thanos (Soul Stone) : 1 Cost, 1 Power (On Reveal: Draw a card. Ongoing: Enemy cards here have -1 Power).

1 Cost, 1 Power (On Reveal: Draw a card. Ongoing: Enemy cards here have -1 Power). Thanos (Space Stone) : 1 Cost, 1 Power (On Reveal: Next turn you can move 1 card at this location. Draw a card).

1 Cost, 1 Power (On Reveal: Next turn you can move 1 card at this location. Draw a card). Thanos (Time Stone) : 1 Cost, 1 Power (On Reveal: Gain +1 Energy next turn. Draw a card).

What are the Marvel Snap Power Cosmic seasonal challenges?

The season has yet to launch, but we’ll update this space as new challenges roll out.