One Marvel Snap Hela deck is the ideal late-game power move

It’s common for some Marvel Snap decks to focus on one specific card, such as The Infinaut or Magneto. The latest trend is a specialized deck based on Hela, a Pool 3 card that is, admittedly, hard to come by — but once you have it, you’ll feel like you’re cheating when you face off against opponents. You’ll want to use Hela in an enhanced version of a Discard deck, focusing on bringing out high-Power cards on the last turn. But how does it work, and which cards should you use? Here’s the best Hela deck in Marvel Snap and how to use it.

Marvel Snap Hela deck card list

As always, there’s an ideal list of Marvel Snap cards you’ll want to use in this deck, many of which are based on Discarding. The rest should be Powerful cards that Hela will trigger at the end of a match, hopefully resulting in a victory.

Hela plays all cards you Discarded from your hand to random locations. Nuverse

The recommended list of cards is as follows:

Blade: 1 Energy, 3 Power

1 Energy, 3 Power Invisible Woman: 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Colleen Wing: 2 Energy, 4 Power

2 Energy, 4 Power Moon Knight: 3 Energy, 3 Power

3 Energy, 3 Power Lady Sif: 3 Energy, 4 Power

3 Energy, 4 Power Hell Cow: 4 Energy, 6 Power

4 Energy, 6 Power Iron Man: 5 Energy, 0 Power

5 Energy, 0 Power Captain Marvel: 5 Energy, 6 Power

5 Energy, 6 Power Leader: 6 Energy, 4 Power

6 Energy, 4 Power Hela: 6 Energy, 6 Power

6 Energy, 6 Power The Infinaut: 6 Energy, 20 Power

6 Energy, 20 Power Ultron: 6 Energy, 4 Power

Many of the cards in this deck can be swapped for others, but there are a few we highly recommend having, such as Blade, Invisible Woman, and Hell Cow — along with Hela, of course. If you don’t have this exact list available, you can swap for other Discard cards like Gambit and Sword Master.

Ideally, you should have around five or six Discard cards to maximize efficiency. The rest of the high-Power cards are subject to whatever you have, so be sure to throw in at least four or five to round out the deck. The more Power they have, the better. Cards like Hulk, Giganto, and America Chavez are all solid replacements.

How to use the Marvel Snap Hela deck

Here’s an example of what your board might look like while running a Hela deck. Nuverse

The main goal of this deck is to Discard as many high-value cards as possible, allowing Hela to trigger them on the final turn. The idea is to protect Hela with Invisible Woman (Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends), while getting rid of as many cards as possible.

If you Discard Hela, the match becomes significantly harder to win, so you’ll want to preserve her so you can unleash her at the end. Use Blade, Colleen Wing, Moon Knight, Lady Sif, and Hell Cow to Discard the likes of Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Leader, The Infinaut, and Ultron (or whatever high-Power cards you have) to pull them to random Locations on the final turn.

While your 5 and 6-Cost cards might look a little different from the recommended list, it’s important to use ones that will actually be useful on the final turn. You should steer away from Apocalypse, for example, as you won’t be able to actually bring it out since it’ll be back in your hand (Hela only triggers cards that are currently Discarded). Likewise, you shouldn’t use Odin, since many of your On Reveal cards trigger Discards, which isn’t useful on the final turn.

Cards like Leader (On Reveal: Copy all cards your opponent played this turn, but on your side), Captain Marvel (At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game, if possible), Ultron (On Reveal: Create four 1-Power Drones at each other location) and The Infinaut (If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this) are all ideal, as they often generate enough Power to win a Location.

Imagine pulling The Infinaut, Ultron, Captain Marvel, Hulk, and Leader at the end of a match — you’re bound to win, especially if you get lucky with your Discards.