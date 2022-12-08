One Marvel Snap Destroy deck is the secret to defeating any enemy

There are plenty of viable decks in Marvel Snap, and one of the most effective focuses on destruction. Not only is the Destroy mechanic great for buffing your side of the board, but it can also get rid of pesky cards like the -2 Ninja, Hobgoblin, or dumb squirrels. Aside from all the functional aspects, these decks are just cool, with the best ones featuring beloved Marvel heroes and villains. But what makes the best Destroy deck so effective, and how should you use it? Here’s what you need to know about the popular Destroy deck in Marvel Snap, including a list of recommended cards.

Marvel Snap Destroy deck card list

One of the best aspects of the Destroy deck is that it’s rarely countered. Sure, your enemy can use the Armor card to negate your ability to Destroy, but that doesn’t happen often.

Carnage is a key aspect of the Destroy deck. Nuverse

So which cards should you use in your Destroy deck? These are the ones we recommend:

Deadpool : 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Nova : 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Bucky Barnes : 2 Energy, 1 Power

2 Energy, 1 Power Carnage : 2 Energy, 2 Power

2 Energy, 2 Power Wolverine : 2 Energy, 3 Power

2 Energy, 3 Power Venom : 3 Energy 1, Power

3 Energy 1, Power Killmonger : 3 Energy, 3 Power

3 Energy, 3 Power Sabertooth : 3 Energy, 4 Power

3 Energy, 4 Power Deathlock : 3 Energy, 5 Power

3 Energy, 5 Power Moon Girl : 4 Energy, 4 Power

4 Energy, 4 Power Hobgoblin : 5 Energy, -8 Power

5 Energy, -8 Power Death : 9 Energy, 12 Power

A few cards in this list might be a little hard to come by, such as Death, Deadpool, or Venom. It’s highly recommended to aim to get your hands on Death since it’s an integral part of this deck, but you can replace any missing cards with Squirrel Girl, Angel, and The Hood (though it won’t be as effective).

How to use the Marvel Snap Destroy deck

An example of what your board might look like while using this Destroy deck. Nuverse

The main goal of this deck is to Destroy enough of your cards to clone and eventually play two Death cards (Costs 1 less for each card destroyed in this game) for as close to free as possible. The other key aspect is Moon Girl (On Reveal: Duplicate your hand), which will allow you to have more Destroy cards, and hopefully, an additional Death.

Along the way, you’ll want to utilize Bucky Barnes (When this is destroyed, create the Winter Soldier in its place), which gives you access to the 6-Power Winter Soldier while also buffing your Carnage (On Reveal: Destroy your other cards here. +2 Power for each destroyed). Ideally, you’ll want to Destroy three total cards with Carnage to maximize its effectiveness, so be sure to throw in a Wolverine (When this is discarded or destroyed, play it at a random location) or Sabertooth (When this is destroyed, return it to your hand. It costs 0.) if possible.

Another major component is Nova (When this is destroyed, give your cards +1 Power), so be sure to save this until the end of the match to buff everything on your side. You can use Deathlok (On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location) or Killmonger (On Reveal: Destroy ALL 1-Cost cards) to Destroy Nova, so you’ve got plenty of options.

One of the other important components of this deck is Venom (On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.), which should be played at the end to maximize Power. This can be used to consume your Carnage and Deathlock cards, without penalizing your Power at a Location.

Having Hobgoblin (On Reveal: Your opponent gains control of this) is also a great choice, as it dumps -8 onto your opponent’s side of the board. It can come in handy on those turns when you might not have anything you’d like to Destroy yet. It’s a nice backup that almost guarantees victory at a specific lane. And if your enemy fills their side on the same turn, you can always Destroy Hobgoblin as a last resort.

By turn 6, you should have Destroyed enough cards to have reduced Death to as close to 0-Cost as possible (and if you have two Deaths, even better), along with a 0-Cost Sabertooth, allowing you to maximize your Energy usage. At this point, play your most powerful cards and then, if possible, Destroy Nova to buff everything on your side.

It requires a bit of luck and planning, but if you spend some time with this deck, you’ll quickly learn how to Destroy your opponents with ease.