Here’s how exactly long it takes to beat Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Skywalker Saga is easily the most ambitious Lego game ever made, taking players across the entirety of the Star Wars series. With dozens of levels and hundreds of playable characters, Star Wars fans will have their hands full with content to play through. As Lego games are usually heavy on exploration and collectibles, most players will likely want to get a rough idea of how long the experience can take. Interestingly your time with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can vary greatly, so here’s how long it takes to beat.

How long it takes to beat Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

Your playtime in The Skywalker Saga is going to depend greatly on how much you want to explore and collect, as a completionist run is literally going to add dozens of more hours. This is because of the general structure of the game, which has you moving from one hub area to the next. These hubs can be explored at length, or you can simply head to the main missions and complete those.

If you’re looking to simply mainline the story across all nine episodes it’ll take you roughly 15-20 hours. Completing everything in the main story will unlock about 25 percent of characters, vehicles, collectibles, etc, so you’re looking at a lot more time to unlock everything. Completionists should expect to spend anywhere from 75-90 hours with The Skywalker Saga. Of course, you can fall anywhere within that range if decide to just explore a little bit.

The main thing to find while exploring is blue Kyber Bricks, as there are over a thousand to find. These are then used to purchase upgrades and unlock new characters.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga mission list

Every episode in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga has five main “missions,” which are then linked together by explorable hub areas and smaller story moments. The good news is that The Skywalker Saga does a fantastic job of mixing up gameplay in these main missions, such as a light tower defense section in Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed in Episode I. Below is a list of all the main missions in the game.

Episode I: The Phantom Menace

A Bigger Fish

The Boonta Eve Classic

Better Call Maul

Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed

Now This is Podracing

Episode II: Attack of the Clones

A Wrestle With Wessell

The Hunt For Jango

Droid Factory Frenzy

Petranaki Panic

The Battle of the Jedi

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Out for the Count

So Uncivilized

Droid Attack on the Wookies

Senate Showdown

The High Ground

Episode IV: A New Hope

Boarding Hope

Hunk of Junk

Best Leia’d Plans

This is Some Rescue

Stay on Target

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Hoth and Cold

Assault on Echo Base

Never Tell Me the Odds

Hibernation Station

Revelations!

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

A Plant to Save Han

The Copa-Khetanna

Endor the Line

The Chewbacca Defence

Fulfill your Destiny

Episode VII: The Force Awakens

First Order of Business

Low Flying Garbage

Reap What You Solo

Starkiller Queen

Destroying Starkiller

Episode VII: The Last Jedi

Dameron’s Defiance

Master Codebreak-Out

No Snoke Without Fire

Chrome Dome-Down

Ground A-Salt

Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker

A Skip and a Jump

They Fly Now!

C-3P-Oh no

The Strength to Do It

Be With Me

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.