Game Time
Here’s how exactly long it takes to beat Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
It’s like poetry, it rhymes.
The Skywalker Saga is easily the most ambitious Lego game ever made, taking players across the entirety of the Star Wars series. With dozens of levels and hundreds of playable characters, Star Wars fans will have their hands full with content to play through. As Lego games are usually heavy on exploration and collectibles, most players will likely want to get a rough idea of how long the experience can take. Interestingly your time with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can vary greatly, so here’s how long it takes to beat.
How long it takes to beat Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga
Your playtime in The Skywalker Saga is going to depend greatly on how much you want to explore and collect, as a completionist run is literally going to add dozens of more hours. This is because of the general structure of the game, which has you moving from one hub area to the next. These hubs can be explored at length, or you can simply head to the main missions and complete those.
If you’re looking to simply mainline the story across all nine episodes it’ll take you roughly 15-20 hours. Completing everything in the main story will unlock about 25 percent of characters, vehicles, collectibles, etc, so you’re looking at a lot more time to unlock everything. Completionists should expect to spend anywhere from 75-90 hours with The Skywalker Saga. Of course, you can fall anywhere within that range if decide to just explore a little bit.
The main thing to find while exploring is blue Kyber Bricks, as there are over a thousand to find. These are then used to purchase upgrades and unlock new characters.
Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga mission list
Every episode in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga has five main “missions,” which are then linked together by explorable hub areas and smaller story moments. The good news is that The Skywalker Saga does a fantastic job of mixing up gameplay in these main missions, such as a light tower defense section in Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed in Episode I. Below is a list of all the main missions in the game.
Episode I: The Phantom Menace
- A Bigger Fish
- The Boonta Eve Classic
- Better Call Maul
- Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed
- Now This is Podracing
Episode II: Attack of the Clones
- A Wrestle With Wessell
- The Hunt For Jango
- Droid Factory Frenzy
- Petranaki Panic
- The Battle of the Jedi
Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
- Out for the Count
- So Uncivilized
- Droid Attack on the Wookies
- Senate Showdown
- The High Ground
Episode IV: A New Hope
- Boarding Hope
- Hunk of Junk
- Best Leia’d Plans
- This is Some Rescue
- Stay on Target
Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
- Hoth and Cold
- Assault on Echo Base
- Never Tell Me the Odds
- Hibernation Station
- Revelations!
Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
- A Plant to Save Han
- The Copa-Khetanna
- Endor the Line
- The Chewbacca Defence
- Fulfill your Destiny
Episode VII: The Force Awakens
- First Order of Business
- Low Flying Garbage
- Reap What You Solo
- Starkiller Queen
- Destroying Starkiller
Episode VII: The Last Jedi
- Dameron’s Defiance
- Master Codebreak-Out
- No Snoke Without Fire
- Chrome Dome-Down
- Ground A-Salt
Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker
- A Skip and a Jump
- They Fly Now!
- C-3P-Oh no
- The Strength to Do It
- Be With Me
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.