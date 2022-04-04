Here's exactly when you can save the galaxy in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

After multiple delays and a lengthy development cycle, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is nearly here. Originally revealed at E3 2019, it features all nine entries of the Skywalker saga, allowing players to experience their favorite moments from the film series in Lego form. The collection will launch for all major platforms soon, but when can you start playing? And how much system storage do you need to set aside for it? Here’s everything you need to know about the launch of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

When is the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release time?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches on April 5, 2022, but depending on where you live and which platform you’re on, you might be able to start playing a few hours early. In North America, the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch versions go live at midnight Eastern.

Other territories, such as the UK will be able to start playing at midnight local time, though the Nintendo Switch version might be available at 9 p.m. on the night of April 4. The Steam version of The Skywalker Saga will go live on April 5 at 1 p.m. Eastern, but keep checking the store page on launch day, because it might go live early.

Pre-loading is available on all platforms except for PC via Steam.

What is the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga file size?

Expect to set aside around 40GB of space for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

File sizes for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will fluctuate depending on the platform, but in general, you’ll need to set aside around 40 GB to play. The PlayStation and Xbox editions will be around 38.18 GB, while the Steam edition will take up 40GB of room. On Nintendo Switch, you’ll only need to set aside 14 GB of space. Keep in mind, that all of these requirements are without the day one patch, so you’ll likely need a bit more on launch day.

What is the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Xbox Game Pass status?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is not available on Xbox Game Pass. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Unfortunately, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is not available on Xbox Game Pass and there are currently no plans (at least publicly) for the game to come to the service. It’s unlikely The Skywalker Saga will come to Xbox Game Pass in the near future, though it’s possible it will arrive sometime later on. Lego games have appeared on Xbox Game Pass in the past, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility The Skywalker Saga will come to the service eventually.

What are the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pre-order bonus details?

There are several pre-order bonuses tied to various retailers if you get the physical edition. For instance, pre-ordering through Best Buy gets you access to a Steelbook case featuring Han Solo frozen in Carbonite. GameStop, on the other hand, is offering Poe Dameron’s X-wing fighter Lego mini-figure as a pre-order bonus, while supplies last.

Pre-ordering retail and digital versions nets you the Obi-Wan character to use in-game.