Everything you need to know about Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be the pinnacle of the Lego game series.

The last console generation saw Lego-themed tie-ins for most major blockbusters, and that all started with the original Lego Star Wars games in the mid-2000s. Now, TT Games is returning to the IP to create one massive game that encompasses all 9 mainline Star Wars movies.

We first saw the game in action during Microsoft's press conference at E3 2019, but the game has since suffered several delays. The game is still shrouded in mystery, but what we do know about it paints this entry as the most ambitious Lego game yet. We have rounded up everything you need to know about the game, from its current release window to its gameplay and story.

Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker duke it out as LEGOs WB Games

When is the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is expected to release sometime in 2021. This is far from its first release window, though. When Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was revealed during E3 2019, WB gave it a vague 2020 release window. As 2020 started and the Covid-19 pandemic hit, TT Game and WB stayed quiet about this new game’s release window.

An episode of This Week in Star Wars suggested that it would be released on October 20, 2020, but in August 2020, the game finally reemerged with a cinematic trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live. There, WB gave it a Spring 2021 release window. Unfortunately, as Spring 2021 began, it was clear that the game wouldn’t make this window.

On April 2, TT Games provided an update via Twitter. “All of us at TT Games are working hard to make Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever Lego game - but we’re going to need more time to do it,” it says. “We won’t be able to make our intended Spring release date but will provide launch timing as soon as possible.”

A new specific window hasn’t been shared yet. As WB Games is currently slated to appear at E3 2021, we’ll hopefully get an update then.

Is there a trailer for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

Yes, there is! In addition to the game’s reveal trailer, another one was released during Gamescom Opening Night Live in 2020. This trailer features gameplay from various iconic star wars moments. That includes podracing, Luke training on Dagobah, the Death Star run, and Rey and Kylo Ren’s duel in The Rise of Skywalker. You can check it out below:

What is the plot of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

There is no official plot synopsis, but we know that all nine films that make up the cinematic Star Wars Skywalker saga will be included in this game. That means that the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be adapted for the first time for a video game and that it will feature the stories of the previous Skywalker saga installments.

What will Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gameplay be like?

Players can expect the Lego brand to come through strong as players build certain parts of the world, weapons, transport, and so forth with Legos as they complete their missions. There will be a total of 45 levels for players to make their way through, but the game also gets more detailed than previous Lego titles. To start, combat has been reworked to be more involved and combo-based.

The hub of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be a vast open-world that lets players fly between various famous planets from the films, fighting enemies in space along the way. Players will also be able to start from any point in the saga, according to an interview on the official Star Wars website. That same interview also reveals that the game will feature almost 500 characters.

Rey and Kylo Ren come to blows and use their Lego lightsabers to do it WB Games

Do I need to know the Star Wars movies to play?

There’s no reason why you must watch the movies before you play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. But, uh, why wouldn’t you use this as a chance to re-binge all of the movies and have an enjoyable time? Well, at least until you hit The Rise of Skywalker.

Allie Gemmill wrote a previous version of this article.