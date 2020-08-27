LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga looks better than Episode IX

The world gameplay premiere of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga during the opening night of Gamescom 2020 came with good and bad news.

The upcoming collection of all nine Star Wars movies in toy-block form had been delayed until Spring 2021 from its original October 2020 release window. But it's shaping up to be a charming rendition of the beloved science-fiction universe and a must-buy for Star Wars fans of all ages.

The Skywalker Saga will arrive five years after LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, allowing you to play as every protagonist from each of the Star Wars films. It'll also include some cameos from cult favorites as well as all the Easter eggs and delightful gags you'd expect from LEGO game.

Developer Traveller's Tales and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive showed off a number of action packed Speeder sequences, intense lightsaber duels, and the appearance of an unexpected character, Yaddle.

The female Jedi Master is of the same species as Grand Master Yoda and only briefly appeared in The Phantom Menace but was only seen sitting in the Jedi council chamber and had no speaking parts. Well, The Star Wars Saga will seemingly make up for the Yaddle's short cameo in Episode I by either making her a companion or a playable character. The previous games had massive rosters of characters to choose from, so expect this installment to seriously up the ante.

The Star Wars Saga will also feature plenty of meta-jokes about how all the characters are actually toys and not real beings. Like when Emperor Palpatine motions to unleash his Force lightning, a plastic lightning bolt appears at first. These moments of self-referential humor are what made the original LEGO Star Wars release so beloved by fans.

Kylo Ren is toy form. Traveller's Tales / Warner Bros. Interactive

Possibly the best part of this enormous collection is that gamers can begin playing from any of the Star Wars episodes they want. That means you can play them in release order, chronological, or just pick and choose at random as your progress.

While there seems to be nearly every Star Wars character in the universe in this new release, we still haven't seen evidence of Baby Yoda. But Traveller's Tales could be saving The Child as an in-game surprise. We'll need to wait until next year to find out.