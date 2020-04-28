Everything we know about Injustice 3, the long-rumored DC Comics brawler

The Injustice series put all of the most iconic DC Comics characters under one roof so gamers and comic book fans alike can duke it out with their favorite heroes and villains. The franchise debuted in 2013, and the 2017 release of Injustice 2 expanded the game’s roster to a whopping 38 fighters. A host of online leaks and rumors suggest developer NetherRealm Studios might be ready to up the ante one more time.

Injustice 3 has not been announced just yet but fighting-game fanatics have been theorizing that a new installment of the series might be in the works. The last major update to Injustice 2 added the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the fray in February 2018 and there have only been balance changes ever since. To top it off, NetherRealm Creative Director Ed Boon teased that the company is cooking something up in an April 27 interview with GameSpot.

“It's hard to tell the timing because we don't have a launch date that we've picked for our next game, and there are so many factors involved with the transition to the next consoles,” he said.

Could this be a sign that Injustice 3 is right around the corner? Here’s everything we know about the unannounced DC brawler.

The TMNT were added to the 'Injustice 2' roster in 2018. NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

When is the Injustice 3 release date?

NetherRealm has yet to announce Injustice 3 so there’s currently no official release date. However, a batch of leaks posted by an anonymous user on sketchy online forum 4chan on April 24 claims to offer some insight on a possible Injustice 3 release date.

The poster claims that NetherRealm is eyeing 2022 as the release year. The alleged leaker doesn’t offer any kind of evidence or state their source, so there’s nothing to prove that this information isn’t completely made up.

However, Injustice: God Among Men and Injustice 2 were released four years apart, so a five year gap between the second installment and Injustice 3 wouldn’t be out of the ordinary. It seems reasonable, especially when you take into account the technical transition developers need to make going from the current generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Is there an Injustice 3 teaser trailer?

No, not yet. But that could change if the 4chan leaker is correct and NetherRealm announces its next chapter of DC fighting game soon.

When will Injustice 3 be announced?

The same 4chan post also claims that Injustice 3 will be announced in June, when the E3 2020 expo was supposed to take place in Los Angeles. The trade show won't be happening because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but NetherRealm could still drop a teaser trailer on its social media pages around the same time to make up for it.

Injustice 2 was first announced on June 8, 2016 so either the 4chan user is guessing when Injustice 3 could be announced based on past teasers, or NetherRealm is sticking to the same time frame for the new era of its DC Comics fighting game.

An 'Injustice 3' announcement might be just around the corner. NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

What platforms will Injustice 3 be released on?

Injustice 3 will almost certainly skip the PS4 and Xbox One consoles. The game has not been announced and a release before the next-gen consoles are released in late 2020 is almost impossible at this point. That is, unless NetherRealm pulls a Beyoncé and releases the game with no marketing leading up to its launch, which seems extremely unlikely.

The fighting game will most likely launch on the PS5, XSX, Windows, iOS, and Android.

Who will be included in the Injustice 3 roster?

If Injustice 3 is in the works, it will need to add at least a few more characters to its roster to one-up Injustice 2. The first installment of the franchise touted 30 characters and Injustice 2 stepped that up to 38, so Injustice 3 might have more than 40.

The 4chan leak claims John Constantine, Huntress, Penguin, Etrigan, Killer Croc, Zatanna, Doctor Manhattan and Neo (Keanu Reeves) from the Matrix will be included in Injustice 3. A lot of these picks were mentioned in past fan wish lists plus Reeves will be featured in the upcoming role-playing shooter Cyberpunk 2077, so there’s no reason to believe he wouldn’t want to be in a superhero fighting game too.

Could 'Injustice 3' reintroduce characters from 'Injustice: God Among Men'? NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Injustice 3 might also see the return of fighters from the original Injustice: God Among Men that did not make it to the second game. Those include: Ares, Batgirl, Doomsday, and Shazam. NetherRealm reportedly was working on releasing a “Fighter Pack 0” to add those characters to Injustice 2, but that never ended up happening.

Injustice 3 will need to have a bigger roster than the previous games and polishing some of the characters from past games could be an excellent way to appease fans. I mean, who doesn’t want to see their favorite heroes and villains come to life on next-gen consoles?