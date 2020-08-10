There's overwhelming evidence that Injustice 3 will debut later this month

It's a bird ... It's a plane ... No, but it just might be Injustice 3!

Warner Bros. Interactive and NetherRealm Studios let superhero junkies fight their friends as their favorite DC heroes and villains with Injustice: Gods Among Us and Injustice 2. It's been over three years since the franchise has received a new title and while a handful of updates have added more characters to Injustice 2's original roster, a recent batch of teasers have made Injustice 3 feel closer than ever. Could a major reveal happen one day very soon?

The biggest hint fans have received came from veteran comics writer Tom Taylor, who confirmed that NetherRealm Creative Director Ed Boon will be attending DC FanDome on August 22. The virtual event will bring together the stars, filmmakers, and creatives responsible for bringing the DC universe to life in movies, TV series, comics, and of course video games.

Boon confirming that he'll be attending DC Fandome. @noobde

Boon personally let his Twitter followers know that he'd be attending with a tweet on August 9 but hasn't revealed what he'll be discussing during his panel at the event. That same day, artist Nikolai "BossLogic" Baslajik added more hype to the potential announcement of Injustice 3 when tweeted an image of what appears to a banner for the unannounced game teasing the addition of Watchmen characters to the fighting game.

The picture has the text "INJUSTIC3" spelled out at the center and the background is a big, vintage clock. The design is eerily similar to the Doomsday Clock featured in the Watchmen graphic novel, but it could also be a reference to the comic's sequel Doomsday Clock. To top it off, you can clearly see the blood-splattered smiley face pin to the left of the image, which The Comedian wears in the original graphic novel.

It's not clear whether or not this is fan art, which is how BossLogic got his start, or officially commissioned art, which has been the case in several cases for the artist. Boon didn't respond to Baslajik's post, but the artist has done official artwork for games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and posters for Avengers: Endgame, so there's a chance that Baslajik could be involved with Injustice 3's artwork. It seems unlikely that he would leak artwork for an unannounced game so blatantly, but then again, could that be part of the marketing strategy?

The image that Baslajik tweeted out, allegedly teasing a 'Watchmen' addition to the 'Injustice' series. @Bosslogic

Aside from direct Injustice 3 teasers, DC Comics announced the release of Injustice: Year Zero on August 4. The video game's tie-in comic books act as prequels to Injustice: God Among Men and tell the story of what happened years before the events of the original fighting game. This latest release goes back even further in the timeline and takes place during World War II.

All of these tidbits of Injustice news make it seem like we're right on the cusp of getting an Injustice 3 reveal, so fans should tune into DC FanDome on August 22 to see if these teasers were actually about a whole new game or just another DLC for Injustice 2.