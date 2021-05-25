What to expect from the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play

It’s finally happening. Sony has been quiet about Horizon Forbidden West since it first announced the open-world sequel. We’ve seen little peeks at it here and there but haven’t gotten a lot of concrete detail past that. It was starting to look like the game would be the latest victim of 2021 game delays.

That’s about to change. Sony is holding a State of Play livestream that’s fully dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West. That’s reigniting hopes that the title might actually come out before the end of 2021. Considering that Sony won’t be at E3 2021 this year, it’ll be a massive stream that fans won’t want to miss.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming State of Play.

When is the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play?

The livestream is happening on Thursday, May 27 at 5 p.m. Eastern. A countdown will begin much earlier at 12 p.m. noon Eastern. Sony says that the stream will be 20 minutes long, so block off your schedule accordingly. You may have to make some hard decisions when it comes to what stream to watch that day, since we’ll also get Virtua Fighter, Sonic, and Dragon Quest streams that day.

How to watch the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play

Like most Sony streams, you can catch it either on the PlayStation Twitch or YouTube channel. You can set a reminder on YouTube so you don’t miss the stream.

What’s being shown at the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play?

Sony has a specific itinerary for the event. The 20-minute showcase will feature 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay captured on PlayStation 5. That’ll be the most extensive glimpse at the game we’ve seen to date.

Aloy looks at a giant robot turtle in Horizon Forbidden West. Sony

Of course, fans may be wondering what we’ll see in those extra six minutes. It’s likely that we’ll get a fresh trailer for the game, which could eat up some of that time. It would also be a shock if we don’t get a release date here. Sony insists that the game is coming out in 2021, so a lack of a date reveal would be a red flag here.

What we won’t see at the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play

Don’t expect to see too much else other than Horizon Forbidden West. If Sony’s recent Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart stream is any indication, the company isn’t trying to hide anything here. There’s an extremely low chance that we see a game like God of War here.

There is still a chance that we get some loose indie announcements. The Ratchet & Clank stream did feature some news on Subnautica: Below Zero and Among Us, so we could see something similar in those extra six minutes. However, Sony announced that indies would be part of the last State of Play beforehand and it hasn’t said the same here.

Expect nothing but robot dinosaurs so you can be pleasantly surprised later.