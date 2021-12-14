Halo Infinite has undergone changes after its multiplayer launch, and soon, one of the most frequently requested features will finally be added in a new update. This is, of course, the addition of a dedicated Slayer playlist. Ahead of this major update, however, players have been experiencing issues with the game’s battle pass. When will a fix for this become available, and when will the Halo Infinite Slayer playlist go live? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Halo Infinite multiplayer update, along with steps you can take to fix the battle pass issue, and details for the new shop items.

When does the Halo Infinite Slayer playlist go live?

The dedicated Halo Infinite Slayer playlist will be available on December 14 at 1 p.m. Eastern. But this isn’t the only playlist that will go live following the update. Joining Slayer are Fiesta, Free-for-All, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT). This is great news, as you’ll no longer have to rely on quickplay to get into some of your favorite modes. This news comes by way of 343 Industries on Reddit.

No more Odd Ball! Microsoft

As part of that Reddit post, the December 14 update will address “player feedback,” and will begin with “a basic Slayer offering to start,” with expanded “variants in a future update.”

How to fix the Halo Infinite battle pass not working issue

Ahead of the December 14 update, players have reported issues with the battle pass not loading, instead, getting stuck in an endless loop. This issue is tied to the upcoming update and has been resolved for many players, but if you’re still experiencing issues, there are a few things you can try.

Players have reported issues with the battle pass ahead of the December 14 update. Microsoft

Try restarting the Halo Infinite app and your Xbox/PC. This has had varying results, but it’s worth trying. You can take it a step further by restarting your router as well.

You can delete your local Halo Infinite save the file, or reinstall the entire game itself.

Others have encountered an issue after purchasing the Premium Battle Pass Bundle. The premium battle pass bundle grants players 25 level unlocks, but they aren’t automatically applied. Instead, you must manually apply 100 XP Grant Tokens from the Boost menu to gain battle pass levels.

Unfortunately, the best thing you can do is wait for the December 14 update to go live, as this will likely solve the widespread battle pass issue.

What are the Halo Infinite store updates?

On December 14, at 1 p.m. Eastern, the Halo Infinite store will update. These are the new items added to the shop.

Weekly

Hazop Armor set bundle — 2,000 credits

Tasman Hunter : Epic Armor Coating — Mark V [B]

Epic Armor Coating — Mark V [B] Hazop : Rare Helmet — Mark V [B]

Rare Helmet — Mark V [B] MK55 CBRN : Epic Helmet Attachment

Epic Helmet Attachment Murk : Epic Visor — Mark V [B]

Epic Visor — Mark V [B] UA/TSA Prototype : Rare Chest — Mark V [B]

Rare Chest — Mark V [B] SAP/Hazop : Rare Left Shoulder Pad — Mark V [B]

Rare Left Shoulder Pad — Mark V [B] SAP/Hazop : Rare Right Shoulder Pad — Mark V [B]

Rare Right Shoulder Pad — Mark V [B] UA/Type Haz : Rare Knee Pads — Mark V [B]

Rare Knee Pads — Mark V [B] To the Front : Rare Stance

Honorbound Weapon set bundle — 1,500 credits

Arena Clash : Epic Weapon Coating — MA40 Assault Rifle

Epic Weapon Coating — MA40 Assault Rifle Golden Eagle : Legendary Weapon Model — MA40 Assault Rifle

Legendary Weapon Model — MA40 Assault Rifle Controlled Leek : Epic Charm

Epic Charm Skirmisher : Rare Nameplate

Rare Nameplate Skirmisher : Rare Vehicle Emblem

Rare Vehicle Emblem Skirmisher : Rare Armor Emblem

Rare Armor Emblem Skirmisher : Rare Weapon Emblem

Mud Hog Wild bundle — 1,000 credits

Espressor Expedition : Epic Vehicle Coating — M12 Warthog

Epic Vehicle Coating — M12 Warthog Eagle Mudflaps : Epic Vehicle Model — M12 Warthog

Epic Vehicle Model — M12 Warthog Espressor Expedition : Epic Vehicle Coating — M290 Mongoose

Epic Vehicle Coating — M290 Mongoose Espressor Expedition : Epic Vehicle Coating — Gungoose

Epic Vehicle Coating — Gungoose Espressor Expedition : Epic Vehicle Coating — M15 Razorback

Epic Vehicle Coating — M15 Razorback Espressor Expedition : Epic Vehicle Coating — Rocket Warthog

Daily

Sweet Success — 700 credits

Mission Success : Rare Stance

Rare Stance Team Earl Grey : Epic Charm

Epic Charm Spoon! : Epic Nameplate

Epic Nameplate Spoon! : Epic Vehicle Emblem

Epic Vehicle Emblem Spoon! : Epic Armor Emblem

Epic Armor Emblem Spoon! : Epic Weapon Emblem

What are the Halo Infinite credit prices?

Remember, the only way to get credits in Halo Infinite is to buy them with real money. Below is a breakdown of the credit prices.

500 : $4.49

$4.49 1,000 : $8.99

$8.99 2,000 : $17.99 (+200 bonus)

$17.99 (+200 bonus) 5,000 : $44.99 (+600 bonus)

$44.99 (+600 bonus) 10,000 : $89.99 (+1,500 bonus)