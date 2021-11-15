Halo Infinite Season 1 has just gone live on Xbox and PC , nearly one month ahead of its expected release date on December 8, 2021. Below, we outline everything you need to know about multiplayer including its release details, trailer, and what you can expect to enjoy once the download is fully complete. It’s a busy day for Halo fans, so let’s hop right into the action!

When is the Halo Infinite multiplayer release date?

While the Halo Infinite campaign still isn’t expected to go live until December 8, the free-to-play multiplayer portion is available right now as a separate game launcher. Similar to free-to-play multiplayer titles like Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends, the Halo Infinite multiplayer was released as part of a surprise announcement. The news was revealed at the tail end of the Xbox 20th Anniversary stream on November 15, 21021.

Is there a Halo Infinite multiplayer launch trailer?

Absolutely! You can watch it below, courtesy of the official Xbox YouTube channel. The 90-second video shows a smash cut of all the new weapons, maps, and experiences Spartans will find once their download is complete.

The Halo Infinite multiplayer launch trailer

Do you need Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold to play Halo Infinite?

Nope. Halo Infinite is completely free to all players across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. There are no additional subscriptions required.

Is Halo Infinite crossplay?

Yes. players should be able to play with one another across all versions of Xbox and PC. However, there is one exception: Some of the ranked playlists may require a keyboard or controller to play depending on your preference. Otherwise, it should be possible to enjoy multiplayer together.

How to download the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta

The full suite of multiplayer options is available once you finish the download. Microsoft

Via Microsoft Store

For now, the easiest way to download Halo Infinite on consoles is to head to the Microsoft store. On Xbox, there are two methods to start your download.

In the Store search for “Halo Infinite.” The multiplayer portion should be listed as “free.” (The featured cover art will have a squad of Spartans and not Master Chief, so be sure you’re not looking at the Campaign download.) On the store page for the game, select Get (free). When you add the game to your account, it will automatically start downloading and installing.

Via Game Pass

Search for “Halo Infinite” within the Game Pass app. The multiplayer part of the game is listed as free. On the Game Pass page, press the button to “Install.”

If the process happens to only install a 200 MB file that leads to a blue screen, you may need to manually press the menu button on the Halo Infinite icon and select “manage game and add-ons.” Under the “update” section you’ll see that Halo Infinite has a patch weighing about 26GB. This is the real download, and it should launch correctly when it’s fully installed.

On PC via Steam

Open the Steam client and search for Halo Infinite. On its store page, you’ll see that there’s a “play game” button next to “play Halo Infinite.” Press it, and the download will begin as long as Steam is installed.

On PC via the Xbox app

Go to this Microsoft Store page and press the link that says “Get (free).” From here you may need to enter your Microsoft account credentials. You’ll be prompted to hit the “Get” button again. Do so.

The process is very finicky right now overall, so please be patient if all these steps don’t work completely as intended. This support page may also provide the details you seek.

Halo Infinite multiplayer Season 1 dates, maps, and modes

The Battle Pass for Halo Infinite has free and paid varieties. Microsoft

Here’s a recap of everything you’ll find in the multiplayer suite once it’s fully installed.

Heroes of Reach : Season 1 begins November 15, 2021 and lasts through May 2, 2022. The Battle Pass features over 100 unlockable items. There is a premium track that costs real-world money, but Battle Passes never expire, so you’ll have as much time as you need to get everything it includes.

Modes : Here are the playlists available on day one.

12v12 Big Team Battle : Capture the Flag on Fragmentation, Highpower, and Deadlock; Slayer on Fragmentation, Highpower, and Deadlock; Total Control on Fragmentation, Highpower, and Deadlock; Stockpile on Fragmentation, Highpower, and Deadlock

: Capture the Flag on Fragmentation, Highpower, and Deadlock; Slayer on Fragmentation, Highpower, and Deadlock; Total Control on Fragmentation, Highpower, and Deadlock; Stockpile on Fragmentation, Highpower, and Deadlock Quickplay : Capture the Flag on Aquarius, Bazaar, Behemoth; one flag CTF on Launch Site; Oddball on Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets; Slayer on Aquarius, Bazaar, Behemoth, Launch Site, Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets; Strongholds on Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets

: Capture the Flag on Aquarius, Bazaar, Behemoth; one flag CTF on Launch Site; Oddball on Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets; Slayer on Aquarius, Bazaar, Behemoth, Launch Site, Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets; Strongholds on Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets Bot Bootcamp [bot 4v4] : Capture The Flag on Aquarius, Bazaar and Behemoth; Oddball on Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets; Slayer on Aquarius, Bazaar, Behemoth, Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets; Strongholds on Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets

: Capture The Flag on Aquarius, Bazaar and Behemoth; Oddball on Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets; Slayer on Aquarius, Bazaar, Behemoth, Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets; Strongholds on Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets Ranked : Capture the Flag on Aquarius, Bazaar, and Behemoth; Oddball on Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets; Slayer on Aquarius, Bazaar, Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets; Strongholds on Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets