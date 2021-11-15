How to fix the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta's annoying blue screen error

Halo Infinite is out now! Well, at least the free-to-play multiplayer component has launched in its beta form. Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries shadow-dropped Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta at the end of a livestream celebrating Xbox and Halo’s 20th anniversary. Unfortunately, it didn’t go smoothly. After the announcement, some of the first people to install Halo Infinite ran into an issue where the game doesn’t start, and a blue screen is shown instead. Thankfully, the solution to this issue is pretty simple.

What is the Halo Infinite multiplayer blue screen error?

If you installed Halo Infinite on the Microsoft Store immediately after the beta release announcement, you might have had a tiny and quick download that allowed you to almost instantly access the game. You were most likely greeted by a blue screen instead of a title screen when you booted the game up. It looks like this:

What’s causing this issue — According to Microsoft, this blue screen was showing up because the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta was not fully rolled out on the Microsoft Store when gamers started to download the game.

“Please be patient, Spartans!” a tweet from the official Halo Support account said. “We're aware of an issue where players are hitting a blue screen upon trying to launch #HaloInfinite. Beta build is working through our systems and should hit your console as an update shortly. We're working as hard as we can to get you in the game.”

How to fix the Halo Infinite multiplayer blue screen error

Thankfully, the developers have already resolved this issue. As of 2:35 p.m. Eastern on November 15, the Halo Support account says the issue is resolved. If you haven’t installed the game yet, you won’t run into any problems while downloading and booting up the game.

For those who’ve already installed Halo Infinite, the process to fix the blue screen error is straightforward. Press the options button on your Xbox controller over Halo Infinite and go to the “Manage Games and Add-Ons” menu. From there, you can view available updates. If one is available for Halo Infinite, install the update, which may be around 30 GB, give or take.

Once that’s fully installed, boot up Halo Infinite, and it should work correctly. If you’re still running into a blue screen, the Halo Support account recommends you restart your Xbox console or PC. If you’re somehow still running issues after that, you can file a support ticket on Halo’s website.

While this blue screen issue was a very short-term problem, it made the launch of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta hectic and chaotic rather than celebratory. Thankfully, new players should no longer run into this issue and can hop in and start enjoying the game.