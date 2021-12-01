Game Guides
Halo Infinite shop update adds Anubis armor set and more flashy items
Here’s what’s in store.
Halo Infinite’s gameplay is great enough to keep players coming back. But on top of that, an ever-changing list of cosmetic items frequently rotate in and out of the store, giving players even more reasons to keep checking back in. Some are weapon skins, others are new emblems for your spartan’s suit, and others are full armor sets. The Halo Infinite store updates each week, bringing new cosmetic items to buy. These are the new items added to the store as of December 1, 2021, including the Anubis armor set, the Splinter Desert coating bundle, and more — along with details on how the credit system works.
What are the Halo Infinite shop updates?
The Halo Infinite shop updates every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern. This means each week, you’ll have a new set of cosmetic bundles to buy, so it’s worth checking in every Tuesday when the shop updates.
One thing to note is that — as of December 1, 2021 — the items in the shop must be purchased with credits. In other words, there isn’t a way to earn them by leveling up the battle pass. The same can be said about the items you unlock from the battle pass: You cannot buy them with credits.
Below are the new items available on December 1. Keep in mind, there are two daily bundles that swap out ... well, daily.
Weekly
Anubis Armor set bundle — 2,000 credits
- Arctic Void: Epic Armor Coating — Mark VII
- Anubis: Epic Helmet — Mark VII
- RS[3]/Sabertooth: Epic Helmet Attachment
- Buckingham: Epic Visor — Mark VII
- UA/EFREM: Epic Left Shoulder Pad — Mark VII
- UA/EFREM: Epic Right Shoulder Pad — Mark VII
- UA/Type SP: Epic Knee Pads — Mark VII
- Vigilant Watch: Rare Stance
Splinter Desert bundle — 1,500 credits
- Splinter Desert: Epic Armor Coating — Mark VII
- Steering Aid: Legendary Vehicle Model — M12 Warthog
- Splinter Desert: Epic Vehicle Coating — M12 Warthog
- Splinter Desert: Epic Vehicle Coating — M290 Mongoose
- Splinter Desert: Epic Vehicle Coating — M808 Scorpion
- Splinter Desert: Epic Vehicle Coating — AV-49 Wasp
- Splinter Desert: Epic Vehicle Coating — M15 Razorback
- Splinter Desert: Epic Vehicle Coating — Gungoose
- Splinter Desert: Epic Vehicle Coating — Rocket Warthog
Daily
Tacticlamp 117 bundle — 1,000 credits
- Lilac Steel: Rare Weapon Coating — MK50 Sidekick
- Tacticlamp: Rare Weapon Model — MK50 Sidekick
- Agent 117: Epic Stance
- Big Sur: Rare Armor Coating — Mark VII
Reach Falcon Pilot Pack bundle — 700 credits
- Falcon: Rare Nameplate
- Tragic Wintessa: Rare Armor Coating — Mark V [B]
- SAP/MT: Rare Left Shoulder Pad — Mark V [B]
- SAP/MT: Rare Right Shoulder Pad — Mark V [B]
- Falcon: Rare Vehicle Emblem
- Falcon: Rare Armor Emblem
- Falcon: Rare Weapon Emblem
What are the Halo Infinite credit prices?
To gain credits in Halo Infinite, you must purchase them with real money. There isn’t a way to earn credits in-game, sadly. Below is a list of all the credit bundles you can buy.
- 500: $4.49
- 1,000: $8.99
- 2,000: $17.99 (+200 bonus)
- 5,000: $44.99 (+600 bonus)
- 10,000: $89.99 (+1,500 bonus)