Halo Infinite shop update adds Anubis armor set and more flashy items

Halo Infinite ’s gameplay is great enough to keep players coming back. But on top of that, an ever-changing list of cosmetic items frequently rotate in and out of the store, giving players even more reasons to keep checking back in. Some are weapon skins, others are new emblems for your spartan’s suit, and others are full armor sets. The Halo Infinite store updates each week, bringing new cosmetic items to buy. These are the new items added to the store as of December 1, 2021, including the Anubis armor set, the Splinter Desert coating bundle, and more — along with details on how the credit system works.

What are the Halo Infinite shop updates?

Here’s the latest in the Halo Infinite shop. Microsoft

The Halo Infinite shop updates every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern. This means each week, you’ll have a new set of cosmetic bundles to buy, so it’s worth checking in every Tuesday when the shop updates.

One thing to note is that — as of December 1, 2021 — the items in the shop must be purchased with credits. In other words, there isn’t a way to earn them by leveling up the battle pass. The same can be said about the items you unlock from the battle pass: You cannot buy them with credits.

Below are the new items available on December 1. Keep in mind, there are two daily bundles that swap out ... well, daily.

Weekly

Anubis Armor set bundle — 2,000 credits

The Anubis Armor set is a popular choice this week. Microsoft

Arctic Void : Epic Armor Coating — Mark VII

Epic Armor Coating — Mark VII Anubis : Epic Helmet — Mark VII

Epic Helmet — Mark VII RS[3]/Sabertooth : Epic Helmet Attachment

Epic Helmet Attachment Buckingham : Epic Visor — Mark VII

Epic Visor — Mark VII UA/EFREM : Epic Left Shoulder Pad — Mark VII

Epic Left Shoulder Pad — Mark VII UA/EFREM : Epic Right Shoulder Pad — Mark VII

Epic Right Shoulder Pad — Mark VII UA/Type SP : Epic Knee Pads — Mark VII

Epic Knee Pads — Mark VII Vigilant Watch : Rare Stance

Splinter Desert bundle — 1,500 credits

The Splinter Desert bundle features vehicle skins. Microsoft

Splinter Desert : Epic Armor Coating — Mark VII

Epic Armor Coating — Mark VII Steering Aid : Legendary Vehicle Model — M12 Warthog

Legendary Vehicle Model — M12 Warthog Splinter Desert : Epic Vehicle Coating — M12 Warthog

Epic Vehicle Coating — M12 Warthog Splinter Desert : Epic Vehicle Coating — M290 Mongoose

Epic Vehicle Coating — M290 Mongoose Splinter Desert : Epic Vehicle Coating — M808 Scorpion

Epic Vehicle Coating — M808 Scorpion Splinter Desert : Epic Vehicle Coating — AV-49 Wasp

Epic Vehicle Coating — AV-49 Wasp Splinter Desert : Epic Vehicle Coating — M15 Razorback

Epic Vehicle Coating — M15 Razorback Splinter Desert : Epic Vehicle Coating — Gungoose

Epic Vehicle Coating — Gungoose Splinter Desert : Epic Vehicle Coating — Rocket Warthog

Daily

Tacticlamp 117 bundle — 1,000 credits

The Tacticlamp 117 bundle makes your handgun look much cooler. Microsoft

Lilac Steel : Rare Weapon Coating — MK50 Sidekick

Rare Weapon Coating — MK50 Sidekick Tacticlamp : Rare Weapon Model — MK50 Sidekick

Rare Weapon Model — MK50 Sidekick Agent 117 : Epic Stance

Epic Stance Big Sur : Rare Armor Coating — Mark VII

Reach Falcon Pilot Pack bundle — 700 credits

While the Reach Falcon Pilot Pack bundle pack is a callback to Halo Reach. Microsoft

Falcon : Rare Nameplate

Rare Nameplate Tragic Wintessa : Rare Armor Coating — Mark V [B]

Rare Armor Coating — Mark V [B] SAP/MT : Rare Left Shoulder Pad — Mark V [B]

Rare Left Shoulder Pad — Mark V [B] SAP/MT : Rare Right Shoulder Pad — Mark V [B]

Rare Right Shoulder Pad — Mark V [B] Falcon : Rare Vehicle Emblem

Rare Vehicle Emblem Falcon : Rare Armor Emblem

Rare Armor Emblem Falcon : Rare Weapon Emblem

What are the Halo Infinite credit prices?

To gain credits in Halo Infinite, you must purchase them with real money. There isn’t a way to earn credits in-game, sadly. Below is a list of all the credit bundles you can buy.