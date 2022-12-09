Melinoë wants to destroy Chronos in Hades 2 — Here's what to know

Are you ready to return to hell? Supergiant Games shocked everyone at the 2022 Game Awards by joining the many amazing reveals from the show with the unexpected announcement of a direct sequel to their 2020 hit rogue-like Hades. Hades II is real and will return to the world of Greek Myth, hot gods and all, but with a new story to tell. Here is everything you need to know about the return of the god-like rogue-like including when you can expect to play it and how it will connect to the original game.

When will Hades 2 be released in early access?

There is no official release date at the moment for Hades II. However, just like the original Hades, Hades II will be an early access game on PC. According to developer Supergiant Games, early access information will be shared at some point in 2023.

Is there a Hades 2 trailer?

Yes! Supergiant Games announced Hades II in one of the biggest reveals at the 2022 Game Awards with an incredibly stylish trailer from Studio Grackle, who also made the 1.0 launch trailer for Hades. Check out the Hades II trailer here:

What are the Hades 2 platforms?

Hades II will be released for PC and consoles. Players who want to get their hands on the game as soon as possible will want to play on PC when the game eventually goes into Early Access. There are no specific details on what consoles the game will come to.

What is the Hades 2 story?

Zagreus’ sister is on a mission to kill Chronos. Supergaint Games

In a break from tradition for Supergiant Games, Hades II is a direct sequel to their 2020 masterpiece Hades. It will take place in and around the Greek Underworld after the events of the first game. Instead of Zagreus, Hades II’s protagonist will be his sister Melinoë. Her mission will be to slay Chronos, the Titan of Time and her grandfather, who has escaped his imprisonment in the depths of the Underworld in order to wage war on Olympus.

Supergiant Games says you won’t need to have any knowledge of the original game to enjoy Hades II, but it wouldn’t hurt to play the first game if you want to be a little familiar with the combat style and world.

Will Hades characters appear in Hades 2?

Hades II will see new characters from Greek myth take center stage. Supergiant Games

The trailer for Hades II did not show any characters from the original game, but it did mention some. Hades and Zeus both are referenced, as is the pantheon of Gods at Large. The spotlight is placed on the new cast of characters fans will encounter, both friend and foe. Melinoë is taught by a mysterious figure who wields witchcraft and is probably the Greek goddess Hecate. Other characters that appear are Moros, Nemesis, Dora, and the god Apollo.

The new cast is sure to provide new challenges and skills for Melinoë to take advantage of in the roguelike adventure. As a direct sequel, Hades II will most likely give some answers on the fates of the original cast of Hades, including our dear boy Zagreus.