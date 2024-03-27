The wait for
has been a long one — full of rumors, leaks, and grasping at straws. Then, in late 2023, Rockstar Games finally revealed a trailer — shortly after it leaked online. The trailer confirmed reports that Grand Theft Auto 6 will mark the series’ return to Vice City when it arrives some time in 2025. GTA 6
That means we still have a long wait before we can go on our own virtual crime sprees, at least
GTA-style. But if you don’t want to wait until then, there are plenty of other open-world games that capture the same feeling. Here are the 10 best games to play while you wait for . Grand Theft Auto 6 10 Saints Row 2 Saints Row is the closest you can get to Grand Theft Auto. Volition
Of all the games on this list,
Saints Row 2 is the closest to Grand Theft Auto. It’s a similarly cynical take on a life of crime, though with a bit more slapstick humor than its more popular competitor. The next game in the series, Saints Row 3, gets even more bizarre, so that one is worth checking out if your goal is sheer chaos. 09 Mafia: Definitive Edition Mafia is an old-school take on open-world crime stories. 2K Games
It might be a little reductive to say that
is basically old-timey Mafia GTA, but it’s not entirely wrong. Mafia: Definitive Edition breathes new life into the original game, making it the most polished and easiest to play of the series. It follows the story of the Salieri crime family, focusing on a cab driver who’s new to their sordid world. 08 Red Dead Redemption 2
It’s no surprise that Rockstar’s
other open-world series is a great pick. Rockstar Games
While you’re waiting for Rockstar’s next gigantic open-world game, why not play the studio’s last gigantic open-world game for a while?
captures the same wild open-world spirit of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto games in a compelling Western tale. More than just an old-school take on GTA, Red Dead Redemption 2 features a surprisingly deep simulation of life on the frontier. 07 Watch Dogs 2 Watch Dogs 2 puts a techy spin on the GTA formula. Ubisoft is a very different kind of open-world game. While there’s plenty of action, its focus is on hacking and clever thinking rather than just causing chaos. It’s also got a focus on story, which makes it ideal for anyone who wants their open-world playground to have a little more depth. Watch Dogs 2 06 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Witcher 3 is a great choice for fans of more fantastical stories. CD Projekt Red
Most games on this list are set more or less in the real world, like the
Grand Theft Auto series. If you need a break from reality (don’t we all) but still want GTA’s open-world vibes, is your best bet. It captures the same feeling of absolute freedom, just with horses and swords instead of cars and guns. Make sure to check out its DLC as well, which tell some of the game’s best stories. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 05 Cyberpunk 2077
If you think Vice City is rough, wait till you see Night City.
CD Projekt Red takes Cyberpunk 2077 GTA’s crime-ridden open world to the next level. With plenty of inventive skills and weapons to play with, it’s a great choice for anyone who wants open-ended gameplay and a compelling story. 04 Just Cause 3
No one does open-world chaos like
Just Cause. Square Enix Just Cause is a series for anyone who thinks GTA’s open-world hijinks are too tame. Its signature grappling hook makes dashing around the world a joy. The whole series is good, but tends to be the fans’ pick. Just Cause 3 03 Yakuza 0 Yakuza 0’s story is serious, but it’s packed with fun diversions. Ryu Ga Gotoko Studio
Like
Grand Theft Auto, Yakuza is an open-world crime story, but with the addition of lots of silly minigames. is a remake of the series’ first game, introducing players to Kazuma Kiryu, the gangster with a heart of gold. That makes it the perfect jumping on point for a series that can hold your attention until Yakuza 0 Grand Theft Auto 6 sees the light of day. 02 Mad Max Mad Max is an underrated open-world game with excellent car combat. Avalanche Studios
Released in 2015,
is an underrated open-world gem. It’s definitely got its quirks, from a weak story to repetitive quests, but its focus on vehicular combat with a customizable car is completely unmatched. Mad Max Mad Max offers a very different experience from the Grand Theft Auto games, so you can play while you wait for GTA 6 without worrying about spoiling your appetite. 01 Sleeping Dogs
This overlooked open-world classic is a great choice while you wait for
GTA 6. Square Enix
Its combination of martial arts, gunplay, and driving makes
Sleeping Dogs feel something like a mix of GTA and Yakuza. On top of tremendously fun open-world gameplay, Sleeping Dogs also features a compelling story about an undercover cop set in a vibrant recreation of Hong Kong. Despite a good reception, Sleeping Dogs fell short of Square Enix’s expectations, so unfortunately it seems it will never get an ambitious sequel. Learn Something New Every Day