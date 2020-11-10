PlayStation 5 has several fantastic single-player games at launch, such as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls. If multiplayer games are more of your style, you aren't out of luck following Destruction AllStars' delay. Godfall will soon arrive to fill that cooperative multiplayer void.

If you're interested in trying out the game day one on PC or PS5, you'll need to know when it will go live, what it's file size is, and how long you can expect it to be exclusive for. This is everything we know about Godfall's launch.

When is the Godfall release time?

Counterplay Games and Gearbox revealed the release time for Godfall the Monday before its release via Twitter, confirming that the times differ slightly depending on what platform you're on. If you're playing Godfall on PC through the Epic Games Store, the release time is simultaneous across all regions. This means that PC players in North America will actually get the game a bit early at 4:00 p.m. on November 11, 2020.

An image detailing Godfall's release time on PC around the world. Gearbox Publishing

Convert that time to whatever your local time size is to figure out when exactly you can play Godfall on PC.

As for PS5 players, the game will come out on a rolling basis. The PS5 version of Godfall will be released at 12:00 a.m. in your local time on November 12, 2020 . Godfall will be available as soon as the PS5 is, so early adopters of Sony's system don't have to wait to try it. But if you've gotten your hands on a commercial PS5, then Godfall will already be released by the time you have it set up.

What is the Godfall file size?

Inverse can confirms that Godfall's file size is 43.48 GB on the PC version. Meanwhile, a tweet from Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford suggests that the PS5 file size for Godfall is around 50 GB. While it's not as large as a game like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, it will occupy a noticeable chunk of your PS5's SSD.

Is Godfall on PlayStation Plus?

Godfall is not on PlayStation Plus , at least at launch. While multiplayer games like Fall Guys have come out as part of PS Plus, that is not the case with Godfall.

You'll have to pay at least $69.99 if you want to try this game out on PS5. The PlayStation Plus games that will be available when the PS5 launches are Bugsnax, Hollow Knight, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and the PS Plus Collection games.

Is Godfall coming to Xbox?

As of November 2020, Godfall has not been officially announced for Xbox Series X. But there's reason to believe that it will eventually come to Microsoft's next-generation platform.

A launch trailer for Godfall was released on November 5, and at the very end it contains an intriguing disclaimer: "Not available on other consoles until at least 05/12/21."

This suggests that Godfall is only a six-month timed console exclusive for the PS5, and could therefore come to Xbox Series X or other platforms at some point in 2021. If you can't get a PS5, just know that the game is also on PC and will eventually make its way to other platforms.