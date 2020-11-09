How to transfer PS4 data and game saves to PS5

When making the transition to a new generation of gaming, moving over any saved data that you can is important. Microsoft has a way for gamers to transfer save data to the Xbox Series X and S from all the way back to the Xbox 360. Meanwhile, Sony supports save data transfers between the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but not the PS3.

While there are other ways to get PS4 games and files working on a PS5, Sony recommends its proprietary file transfer process that will carry over all of your data as you set up your PS5 — especially because save files cannot be transferred via USB drive.

If you're getting the next-generation Sony console on day one and want to know how to transfer the data, here's what you need to do in 3 simple steps. We also included some other methods that can be used to transfer data.

Step 1: Make sure your PS4 is fully updated

In order for this process to even work in the first place, make sure your PS4 is fully updated to the most recent firmware update. Both systems need to support the file transfer process, have the same PSN account, and connect to the internet for it to work, so make sure both of your systems are up to date before you attempt a file transfer.

If you're systems and save files are good to go, it's time to start the actual data transfer, which is detailed in the video below and the rest of this article.

Step 2: Choose to transfer data as part of the setup process

During your PS5's set up process, you will be asked if you want to transfer your PS4's save data. If you don't want to do this immediately, you can skip this option by choosing "Do This Later."

You'll then be able to find this option in the PS5's settings menu in the system category. If you do want to transfer your data right away, choose "Continue."

Step 3: Complete the transfer

As mentioned, make sure that both your PS4 and PS5 are on and connected to the internet. If you choose to transfer data, the PS5 will look for a local PS4 console with the same account and then start transferring your game and save data. Sony suggests using an ethernet cable connecting your PS4 and PS5 to speed up the transfer, but it can be done over wifi.

While your PS4 can't be used during the transfer, your PS5 can, so you don't need to worry about not being able to play Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Bugsnax as you transfer your PS4 save data.

Other ways to transfer your PS4 saves to PS5

The video above also highlights some alternative methods to get your PS4 games and saves working on PS5.

When it comes to saves, you have a couple of different options, such as backing up your PS4 save files to PlayStation Plus cloud storage so it can then be accessed on PS5. For PlayStation Plus Collection games that you've already partially played through, this might be a good option.

To do that, go to Settings > Application Data Management > Auto-Upload > tick the check box next to Enable Automatic Uploads. This will ensure that whenever the consol is on, it will automatically upload save files to the cloud.

Alternatively, you can put all of your PS4 games and save on an external hard drive and simply connect that to your PS5 and play off that. You won't get any of the PS5's added loading benefits playing this way, but it will save SSD space.