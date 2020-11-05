You might still be able to get a PS5 on launch day. Here's how.

PS5 pre-orders are extremely hard to come by now if you missed your chance to pre-order one back in September. As such, many were hoping to pick one up launch day, but that just got a lot harder. On top of the scarcity problems that Sony's next-generation systems were already facing, a major caveat was revealed Thursday for those who want to get a PS5 on launch day.

Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed in a PlayStation Blog post on November 5 that all launch day sales will be online only.

That means you shouldn't show up to your local GameStop or Walmart on November 12 or 19 in the hopes that they'll have some extra systems in stock, because they won't. If you're hoping to track down a PS5 on launch day, you'll have to try and order one online on launch day.

Here are your options.

Target

Target actually made this announcement ahead of Sony, writing to an inquisitive customer on Twitter on November 2 that "On the day of launch, the console will only be available in stores with Order Pickup or Drive Up orders." As such, Target seems like the most promising option on launch day thus far. You'll be able to order online and pick it up that day.

If you want a PS5 from Target, check the listings for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition on November 12 as early as possible to see if you can claim one.

Walmart

You won't be able to get a PS5 in-store at Walmart on November 12 unless you have already pre-ordered one for in-store pick-up. Sony asks that people "do so at their designated appointment time, under the retailer’s safety protocols." It seems possible, even likely, that Walmart will similarly have additional stock available for online purchase and in-store pickup.

If you don't have an order yet, you should monitor Walmart's store pages for the regular PS5 as well as the PS5 Digital Edition the day that the systems come out.

GameStop

As a gaming-focused store, GameStop will probably hurt the most from not having any in-store PS5s on launch day.

Like Walmart, existing pre-orders with in-store pick-up should remain valid, though the PlayStation Blog post announcing this shift says that anyone with a pre-order should check with their local store before showing up to claim their console.

On November 12, keep an eye on the GameStop pages for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, and there should be additional availability.

Best Buy

Best Buy was notorious for having server issues when PS5 pre-orders initially went live, and its PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition pages now say that the system is unavailable.

While a Black Friday ad claims that Best Buy will have these systems in stock, keep in mind that you can only purchase them online at the aforementioned links.

Amazon

PS5 was only ever available online at Amazon, so not much is changing here. Pay attention to Amazon's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition listings on launch day. There will probably be additional availability, but this will be your least appealing option as there's no telling how long Amazon will take to ship the consoles.

Amazon warned anyone who pre-ordered a console back in September that they might not be delivered on launch day, so any consoles purchased on launch day will likely take several days or weeks to come in.

Sony

If you wanted to get a PS5 straight from Sony, you had to get chosen as part of an invite-only process and then wait in a cue to hopefully pre-order.

Since then, no more stock has been available on their website. Their proprietary storefront has listings for both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition that may finally have stock once the system launches.