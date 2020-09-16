PS5 pre-order guide: How to reserve Sony's console in case it sells out

After more than a year of waiting, during a September 16 showcase Sony revealed exactly how much the PlayStation 5 will cost, when it will release, and when gamers can begin preordering the next-generation console.

The priciest variant of the gaming system will come in at $499.99 and the disc drive-less PS5 Digital Edition will set you back $399.99. Both consoles will be released in the U.S. on November 12, 2020 but many gamers might not want to wait that long before they reserve their PS5. Sony announced that the preorder window for the console begins on September 17 revealed the company in a tweet.

This lead-up time to lock down a PS5 model might come as a relief for some fans who might be nervous that the system will sell out soon after its release. A Bloomberg article published on September 15 that cited anonymous source claimed Sony was planning on cutting its launch production of the console by nearly half.

The announced prices of both PS5 models. Sony Interactive Entertainment

The company acted quickly to quash these claims, telling GamesIndustry.biz the same day the original report was published that it had "not changed the production number for PS5 since the start of mass production" and that Bloomberg's report was factually inaccurate.

Even though Sony acted quickly to reassure gamers that there won't be a shortage of PS5 consoles at launch, the whole fiasco could have naturally left some diehard PlayStation fans feeling anxious about the system selling out. Here's everything you need to now about how to preorder the PS5:

PS5 Preorder guide

The PS5 preorder window won't open until September 17 so gamers will need to wait a few hours to secure one of the consoles. But Sony as well as multiple third-party retailers already have PS5 landing pages that will let you reserve a unit when preorders go live.

Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart each have their own sites where fans can either sign up to be notified the exact moment they can preorder a PS5 or simply check back on the day the window opens to ensure they can get the next-gen console as soon as it's released. If your retail isn't offering email notification and you'd prefer knowing the precise moment preorders become available instead of

But if you'd rather get a notification about the precise moment pre-orders become available, there are sites you can use to tell you when any of these landing pages change. Sken.io and VisualPing.io will notify users whenever a website is updated.

All customers need to do is copy and paste the link to any of the aforementioned PS5 landing pages into either site and they'll send a notification whenever the HTML of one of the links change. iPhone and Android users can do the same thing by downloading Distill.io on iOS or Web Alert on Android devices.

Ready those wallets gamers, the PS5 is almost here.