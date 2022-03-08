Everything we know about Amazon’s rumored God of War series

Sony originally denied developing a God of War movie or television series back in May 2021, but it’s apparently changed course just before the release of God of War: Ragnarok. Prime Video is reportedly in the process of negotiating a TV show based around the mythology-inspired action role-playing series. Amazon already has a Mass Effect TV series in its pipeline, so it seems the company is dead set on continuing with video game-related media. Deadline first reported the news with insight from their exclusive sources. Sony and Amazon Studios have yet to comment on the story.

Here's everything we know about the rumored God of War television series.

What is God of War?

Kratos conversing with his son, Atreus. Santa Monica Studio

God of War is an award-winning franchise from Sony’s Santa Monica Studio. Its first game, also called God of War, launched in 2005 for the PlayStation 2 and followed ex-Spartan captain Kratos in his quest to save Athens. At Athena’s request, he sets out to destroy Ares and ultimately becomes the God of War himself. His story then continues into a quest for vengeance and, eventually, fatherhood.

Santa Monica Studio released multiple God of War titles after the original, though the 2018 God of War for the PlayStation 4 was one of the most critically acclaimed. Instead of bloodthirst and vengeance, it focused on Kratos’ second chance at fatherhood with his son Atreus. It’s a notable shift in tone, so it’ll be interesting to see which part of the timeline Amazon decides to adapt for the television series.

Who is developing God of War?

Kratos looking out at what is presumably ancient Greece. Santa Monica Studio

As per the original report, The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and The Wheel of Time executive producer Rafe Judkins will helm the project. Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions will probably collaborate in some capacity with Amazon Studios, considering God of War is a Sony property. Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions have already announced films for Uncharted and Ghost of Tsushima, so this is only their latest video game-related project.

What is the story of the God of War TV series?

The God of War TV series doesn’t have a set plot yet, but it can take on a completely different tone depending on where it starts in the series’ timeline. Could it be about Kratos’ rise as the God of War? Or maybe his rampage of vengeance against those who betrayed him? Or maybe just wholesome dad moments? We’ll have to see, considering the God of War series spans over several games that the team can potentially pull content from.

It’s not too late to catch up on the latest God of War game on your platform of choice. Alternatively, you can jump in fresh with the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok, which is due later this year.

When might the God of War TV series be released?

Kratos fighting what appears to be an enraged oversized lizard. Santa Monica Studio

No release date has been confirmed for the God of War television series. It probably hasn’t even started development, considering it’s in negotiation.

The God of War release date relies on a few key details like whether or not it’s green-lighted in the first place, how many episodes it will consist of, and when the development actually starts. Add post-production and editing to the timeline and it could easily take half a year to wrap up after filming. At the very least, the series won’t be coming anytime soon.

If the initial announcement doesn’t already include a release window, tack on about a year and that should be a relatively sound estimate for a release window. Game of Thrones Season 7 consisted of seven episodes, which premiered five months after filming. Meanwhile, the eight-episode The Witcher Season 2 finished filming in April 2021 and aired eight months later in December.

Who is in the God of War cast?

No casting information for God of War has gone public yet. However, fans are having a field day casting celebrities for Kratos, Atreus, and other characters. Read our fan-casting of the show.