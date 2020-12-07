Overpowered Xinyan build can incinerate everything in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact features many useful characters. The best contenders are often denoted with a five-star rating. On your latest venture to get such a five-star, you might've incidentally earned the shiny new four-star character, Xinyan. Like Sucrose before her, Xinyan continues miHoYo's tradition to include budget versions of popular five-star characters. Xinyan's selling point is that she's Dilluc's budget doppelganger (and that she has an undying love for rock and roll). By no means does that mean she's a bad character. In fact, she could be the best character on your team.

You can transform this four-star rocker into your team's wunderkind with one simple build. Here's what you need to do.

Xinyan has a simple kit: She's a Claymore-wielding Pryo DPS / Support with numerous Elemental attacks to scorch your foes. Sweeping Fervor is a shield-based Elemental Skill that also deals AoE (Area of Effect) damage. The more enemies you hit with it, the stronger Sweeping Fervor becomes. If you can hit three foes, it will both grant a bulky shield and deal a stream of Pyro damage.

Xinyan's Elemental Burst, Riff Revolution, hits multiple times, also dealing AoE Damage. Riff Revolution easily destroys shields as it hits foes multiple times after being activated. Both abilities are fantastic for both DPS and Support kits.

Xinyan's Riff Revolution brings the punk. miHoYo

We're going to primarily focus on making Xinyan into a DPS.

To fully utilize Xinyan, you're going to want a build that bolsters both her Pyro abilities and her attack. Xinyan's ideal setup begins with acquiring the Prototype Aminus Claymore, significantly boosting her attack. After that's done, you're going to need the artifact set, Crimson Witch Of Flames .

This is what you need:

Craft Prototype Aminus Obtain (4) Crimson Witch of Flames artifacts

How to obtain the Prototype Aminus in Genshin Impact

Luckily, Xinyan's ideal weapon is rather easy to acquire. You can get the Prototype Aminus by crafting it at any forge found in Liyue Harbor or Mondstadt.

All it requires you to have is one Northlander Claymore Prototype, 50 Crystal Chunks, and 50 White Iron Chunks. Those items are rather easy to find if you know where to search.

When using the Prototype Aminus, Normal or Charged Attacks have a 50 percent chance to deal an additional 240 percent attack damage to enemies within a small AoE. You can use the effect once every 15 seconds. For Xinyan, this means she can truly flood the field with damage, combining this ability with her innate AoE skills like Riff Revolution and Sweeping Fervor.

How to obtain the Crimson Witch of Flames artifacts in Genshin Impact

Crimson Witch of Flames-themed artifacts can be found as a drop from the Abyssal Domain, Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula , located on Wuwang Hill in Liyue. Challenging the Domain requires that you have at least reached Adventure Rank 30.

When fully decked out with Witch of Flames, Xinyan's Pyro damage will be increased by 15 percent. Some status effects like Overloaded and Burning will have their damage increased by 40 percent. Other effects like Vaporize and Melt will only be increased by 15 percent.

Additionally, every time you activate an Elemental Skill, your Pyro damage will increase slightly. That can be stacked up to three times.

Using this set takes Xinyan from a rinky-dink fire-spewer to a full-on inferno, boosting what that makes the character so powerful.