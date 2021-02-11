How to farm a dozen Xiao lanterns in Genshin Impact in just 5 minutes

Genshin Impact refuses to stop. The game is always introducing new events for players to enjoy. Now, there's a full-on festival known as the Lantern Rite Festival happening in the game. To enjoy the festivities, you'll need to obtain Xiao Lanterns . So how exactly can you go about obtaining more Xiao Lanterns for the event?

Thankfully, there's a simple farming method that can be used to earn a dozen lanterns in just five minutes.

What are Xiao Lanterns used for in Genshin Impact?

Xiao Lanterns are an item used in Liyue for the Lantern Rite Festival . Lore-wise, they're similar to birthday candles. If you release a Xiao Lantern to the Sky, your wish will supposedly come true. There's no way of knowing if that's malarky, but players can use Xiao Lanterns in numerous ways until the event concludes.

The first major way is to play Theater Mechanicus, the event's tower defense game. You're required to pay one Xiao Lantern every time you attempt the minigame.

You'll also need to randomly gift Xiao Lanterns during the Lantern Rite Tales event quests. Many quests conclude by being forced to offer an NPC a Xiao Lantern. If you have a stockpile on hand these will be much easier to complete quickly.

More uses for Xiao Lanterns will likely arise as the event continues.

Three gals out on Liyue MiHoYo

How do you make a Xiao Lantern in Genshin Impact?

Xiao Lanterns are crafted by combining three things: Lantern Fiber , Wick Material , and Plaustrite Shard .

You can find all three resources throughout Teyvat from various places, they'll be given to you as a bonus for collecting specific items in the open world. If you're playing the game, you'll naturally encounter these resources as you're playing. It's worth noting that these bonuses will not be given if you collect resources through expeditions. Once you've obtained them, Xiao Lanterns can be forged by heading to any alchemic Crafting Bench in Teyvat.

How do you farm Lantern Fiber in Genshin Impact?

If you need more Lantern Fibers, you can obtain them collecting any harvestable plants like Berries, Glaze Lillies, Mints, etc.

One great area to look is directly outside of Mondstadt.

Mondstadt berry locations in Genshin Impact. miHoYo

If you teleport to the waypoint directly outside of Mondstadt's capital, adjacent to the bridge leading into the city, you'll find three berry plants nearby. Two plants will be located north of where you spawned by the coast.

The third berry plant will be slightly south of the spawn point. You can check out the precise locations on the above map, again marked using a white stick of meat. Many say fruit is the vegetarian equivalent to meat.

How do you farm Wick Material in Genshin Impact?

Wick Material can be farmed by defeating enemies like Hilichurls, Animals, and Fatui Elites (Pyro Agent and Cicin Mage).

You should be able to get enough Wick Material for the event by completing your Daily Commissions and collecting what enemies drop. If that's not enough, open your journal (the book icon on your quick access wheel) to find more farmable foes. In the Journal's "Enemies" tab you can select "Hilichurl" to locate more Wick Material sources.

How do you farm Plaustrite Shards in Genshin Impact?

Plasturite Shards can be found by harvesting ore and defeating ore-like foes such as Geovishap Hatchlings, Geovishaps, and Stonehide Lawachurls.

The best place to collect Plaustrite Shards is on Mt. Aozang. Teleport to the northernmost waypoint in the area then you should descend into the Huaguang Stone Forest located below the waypoint. You'll find a river flowing into a wide cave. The cave holds at least a dozen Crystal and White Iron Chunks to harvest. You'll also find a Geovishap and a Geovishap Hatchling in the opening, making it the perfect one-stop-shop for Plaustrite shards.

Now you should have more than enough material for a dozen Xiao Lanterns.