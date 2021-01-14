Everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Amos' Bow banner

Genshin Impact characters need the right weapons. Proper equipment can make or break your Genshin Impact build, and luckily, there are always new armaments available. As additional characters such as Ganyu crop up, so do new event weapons banners. Presumably fresh off his legendary cookie run, the new weapon banner features Amos' Bow. It's designed to pair incredibly well with Ganyu.

Even if you don't have Ganyu, could Amos' Bow be worth spending your hard-earned Primogems on?

Here's everything we know about the banner.

When are the Genshin Impact Amos' Bow banner start time and end time?

The Amos' Bow banner began on January 12 and will conclude on February 2 at 3 p.m. eastern.

What weapons are featured on the Genshin Impact Amos' Bow banner?

The Amos' Bow banner features two five-star weapons: Amos' Bow (Bow) and Skyward Pride (Claymore). In addition to the five-stars, it also features five four-star weapons: Sacrificial Sword (Sword), The Bell (Claymore), Dragon's Bane (Polearm), Eye of Perception (Catalyst), Favonius Warbow (Bow).

These weapons are also available on the standard banner but receive an increased drop rate for the duration of the event.

Are you guaranteed to get Amos' Bow in Genshin Impact?

No. You're not guaranteed to obtain Amos' Bow if you pull from the banner. Luckily, Genshin Impact does feature a mercy system. If you conduct 89 attempts without getting a five-star reward, you're guaranteed a five-star item on your ninetieth pull. The guaranteed five-star item has a 50 percent chance to be Amos' Bow. If that wasn't Summit Shaper, your next five-star has a 100 percent chance to be the character you desire. This means you'll have to make 180 wishes at most to get Amos' Bow but it likely won't be that high.

If you participated in a previous event banner without earning a five-star weapon, your progress will carry over to the Amos' Bow banner.

It's also worth noting that the event weapon banner shares its pity count with the event character banner. If you've pulled 89 times on the event character banners, you'll receive a five-star weapon the first time you draw from the event weapon banner. Doing that will spend your mercy draw. If you're saving that for a special five-star character, watch out.

Is Amos' Bow a good weapon in Genshin Impact?

It's a great weapon, but the right characters to draw out its potential have yet to be added to Genshin Impact. Most five-star bow characters like Venti and Tartaglia aren't suited for the damage-centric gameplay required for Amos' Bow.

Ganyu and Fischl come the closest as they can both be turned into fairly usable DPSes. If you have yet to obtain either of those characters or haven't upgraded Fischl further than constellation one, you shouldn't even consider Amos' Bow in terms of good or bad. It's just not a weapon that will be useful for your party's build.

Should you pay for the Amos' Bow banner in Genshin Impact?

Other than Amos' Bow, the banner actually holds a fairly desirable four-star weapon, the Sacrificial Sword. It's one of the best weapons available for Xingqiu in Genshin Impact. With it being a rate-up weapon in this banner, you'll seldom get a better chance to refine the weapon.

If you have a Xingqiu that you'd like to transform into a more essential team member, then this banner is one that you should attempt. Alternatively, Xingqiu would also perform well if you equip him with the Festering Desire weapon from the previous event.

What banner comes after Amos' Bow in Genshin Impact?

We don't know what banner will follow Amos' Bow in Genshin Impact. We do know that the next two characters to arrive will be Xiao and Hu Tao. Given miHoYo's regular practice to pair character and weapon banners, we can assume both characters will debut with Polearm-centric banners.

Xiao will likely have a banner featuring the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, which he's regularly wielded in his official art pieces. Hu Tao will almost certainly be paired with a banner for the currently unreleased Staff of Homa. The weapon matches her known skillset and color scheme, making it a perfect partner.