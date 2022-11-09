Genshin Impact is set to end the year with a bang. HoYoverse’s hit gacha RPG just wrapped up a major arc in its latest update with the end of the Sumeru storyline. Now, with Genshin Impact 3.3 on the horizon, players are wondering how Scaramouche and the other Sumeru characters will continue the story and blend into the meta. Nahida, the Dendro Archon, further legitimized Dendro teams and continues to make more team comps viable than players expected when the element first came out. Scaramouche and the other new character, Faruzan, will be Anemo. So what’s the next trend?

Here’s what we know so far about Genshin Impact 3.3.

When is the Genshin Impact version 3.3 release date?

Genshin Impact 3.3 will launch on December 7, 2022. HoYoverse gave this estimate earlier in the year before Genshin Impact 3.0. It’s unclear how long the updates will run after the 3.3 update and if HoYoverse will follow a different schedule in 2023.

What are the Genshin Impact version 3.3 character banners?

Genshin Impact 3.3 features two new characters, one of which is the infamous Scaramouche. The Balladeer has been a fan-favorite NPC since his appearance in the Reconciled Stars event back in Genshin Impact’s infancy. Now that he’s played his role in the latest Genshin Impact 3.2 story arc, he’s been announced as a playable character for the upcoming update.

Faruzan, a.k.a. a Sumeru academic with a mysterious past, joins him in the 3.3 update. She’s a 4-star Anemo archer who quickly caught fans’ attention for her similarity to Vocaloid sensation, Hatsune Miku. The other two 4-stars on Scaramouche’s banner have yet to leak.

Scaramouche isn’t the only 5-star, though. One account from leaker Uncle Lu alleged he would run with Geo 5-star Arataki Itto in the latter’s second rerun. An earlier theory suggested that he would run with his creator, Raiden Shogun, who last reran in March. According to Uncle Lu, Raiden Shogun will actually rerun in the second half of the update with another character along with her 5-star weapon, Engulfing Lightning. So don’t get your hopes up quite yet.

What is the Genius Invokation Trading Card Game?

The Genius Invokation TCG is a new permanent mini-game coming to Genshin Impact in the 3.3 update. HoYoverse announced it months ago on the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream.

It’s emphasized as “PvE to its core,” which means there won’t be a “reward system” for beating your friends and other characters at the game. It might, however, provide some distraction for veteran players complaining about how there’s not enough endgame content.

What else is coming in the Genshin Impact version 3.3?

Genshin Intel, who’s known for posting previews of upcoming updates, highlighted the new characters, main event, and other new features coming in Genshin Impact 3.3. In addition to the new characters and mini-game, two new artifact sets, an event called Akitsu Kimodameshi starring Aratakki Itto, a Windtrace rerun, a Misty Dungeon rerun, and a new event described as a “Overworld balloon-collecting challenge” are apparently on the way.

Akitsu Kimodameshi roughly translates to “autumn test of courage,” which sounds like it’ll be an absolute hoot to play if our favorite goofball Itto is on board. A free 4-star sword called Floral Rainfall will be available as a reward for participating in the event.

That’s all for detailed information, though. The two artifact sets can shift character build and team comp metas if they have useful bonuses that work for a wide range of characters. However, the community hasn’t unearthed detailed information about their bonuses.

The reruns and balloon-collecting challenge don’t have much information about them, either. If it’s anything like past events of the same name and scale, they should offer a decent amount of resources for participating with some slight tweaks to gameplay.