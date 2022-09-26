Everything you need to know about Scaramouche in Genshin Impact

Where’s Scaramouche? The Fatui Harbingers have been looking for him since the Inazuma story arc, but even they don’t know. Genshin Impact players last saw him cackling over the Traveler’s fainted body in Archon Quest, Chapter II: Omnipresence Over Mortals. At the latest Fatui meeting, his colleagues mentioned that he would probably “make his move soon.” The Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream made it clear that we should expect to see that move in the upcoming update.

HoYoverse introduced the Balladeer in Genshin Impact 1.1 and Genshin Impact 3.1 is just over the horizon, so fans have been waiting nearly two years for him. Here’s what we know so far about Scaramouche, including his backstory, abilities, and more.

When will Scaramouche come to Genshin Impact?

Scaramouche is already in Genshin Impact, just not as a playable character. Leakers predict he’ll be a playable character in Genshin Impact 3.2 or later. As per the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream, he plays a major role in the next chapter of the Archon Quest storyline.

Scaramouche has been a recurring NPC since the Unreconciled Stars event back in Genshin Impact 1.1. His last major role was as a villain in the Inazuma Archon Quest storyline. Yae Miko offered him the Electro Archon’s gnosis in exchange for sparing the Traveler’s life.

What is Scaramouche’s role in the plot?

Scaramouche often appears as a villain in random storyline and event quests. He first caught fans’ eyes as a haughty troublemaker, which people apparently love. Right now, Scaramouche has “run away” from the Fatui Harbingers with the Electro Archon’s gnosis. Not even they know what he’s going to do with it, but the odds of him just handing it to them casually don’t seem to be very high.

What is Scaramouche’s origin story?

At the end of the Inazuma arc, the Traveler has the option to ask about missing pieces of lore like about the Raiden Shogun’s “puppet” and if she’s heard anything about your sibling. If you ask about the Shogun’s puppet, Miko tells the story of a failed “prototype puppet” that eventually became Scaramouche. The puppet wasn’t based on Ei at all, just a proof of concept.

“The original plan was for Ei to simply discard it,” Miko told the Traveler. “But perhaps Ei thought this to be too cruel, because in the end she chose only to seal the power within it.”

According to Genshin lore, Scaramouche shed tears at his own creation, which made Ei think he wouldn’t be suited to life as her puppet. So she left him to wander as his own persona and live as an ordinary Inazuman citizen. Before joining the Fatui, he supposedly lived at the Shakkai Pavillion. The Fatui eventually took an interest in him and one of their “eccentric geniuses” unsealed his power and made modifications that exceeded his original specifications.

What is Scaramouche’s element?

Short answer: No one knows. Electro and Anemo are the leading guesses.

The Genshin Impact community originally believed Scaramouche would be an Electro character. Everything about him from his purplish color scheme and Electro Archon-related origins seemed to point toward that direction. However, a leak back in July 2022 suggested that he would actually be an Anemo character. The leak also claimed he would receive a character redesign to better match the element and better resemble other Anemo characters. Fans weren’t happy, considering they fell in love with the bowl-cut-wearing Harbinger villain from the start of the story. None of this information has been brought up again or confirmed by HoYoverse.

Chinese leaker hxg_diluc clarified that Scaramouche’s Vision is Anemo. His Delusion, an artificial Vision that empowers characters with dangerous consequences, was likely Electro similar to how Childe is a Hydro character with an Electro Delusion.